Passing combination is one reason Beechwood football team takes perfect record into fourth game

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Beechwood’s perfect record going into the fourth week of the 2023 high school football season is largely due to the passing combination of junior quarterback Clay Hayden and junior wide receiver Luke Erdman.
Hayden is averaging 342 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the state. His favorite target has been Erdman, who is tied for second in the state with 134 receiving yards per game and has a team-high six touchdowns.
Both of them moved up the statewide statistics ladder last Friday when Beechwood defeated Dixie Heights, 49-48, in overtime. In that game, Hayden threw for 479 yards and seven touchdowns. Erdman caught seven of the quarterback’s 23 passes for 222 yards and three TDs.
Hayden has 1,028 passing yards going into Friday’s home game against Simon Kenton (1-1). His varsity career total now stands a 3,019 yards. Erdman had just 149 receiving yards last season. He has more than doubled that total with 402 in the first three games.
In other Friday games involving undefeated teams, Lloyd (3-0) will take a trip to Bardstown Bethlehem (2-1) and Covington Catholic (3-0) will host Dixie Heights (1-2).
Scott at Holmes is a matchup between two former district rivals that are off to 0-3 starts this season.
The other big game on Friday’s schedule has Ryle (2-1) going to Fort Thomas and facing Highlands (2-1) for the ninth consecutive year. The Bluebirds won five of the last eight meetings between the teams, including a 57-46 shootout last season.
Highlands senior quarterback Brody Benke, who had three touchdowns passing and one rushing in last year’s win over Ryle, is the Bluebirds’ offensive leader once again this season. His three-game totals include 543 yards passing and 345 yards rushing.
Ryle also has a dual-threat quarterback in senior Logan Verax, who has 587 yards passing and 194 yards rushing. The Raiders’ have been playing good defense the last two weeks, forcing six turnovers in back-to-back wins over Conner and Cooper.
Ludlow at Dayton is a game between teams that were Class 1A district rivals for decades before this year’s realignment. They’re both coming off close losses last week when Lexington Sayre got past Ludlow, 14-0, and Owen County edged Dayton, 14-8.
High school football schedule
FRIDAY GAMES
Ryle at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Simon Kenton at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Dixie Heights at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.
Newport Central Catholic at Conner, 7 p.m.
Ludlow at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Campbell County at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.
Lloyd at Bardstown Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.
Newport at Boone County, 7 p.m.
Scott at Holmes, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Middletown Christian (Ohio) at Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Walton-Verona at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
Brossart at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY GAME
Lynn Camp at Bellevue, 6 p.m.