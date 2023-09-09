Prep Football Report: CovCath remains unbeaten with 31-24 win over Dixie Heights in final seconds

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
On a fourth-down play in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Covington Catholic senior tight end Willie Rodriquez caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Evan Pitzer to give their team a 31-24 win over Dixie Heights on Friday.
The dramatic win gives the Colonels a 4-0 record going into next week’s game at Beechwood (4-0). The Tigers have won 14 straight games since losing to CovCath, 31-14, last September.
Dixie Heights (1-3) lost an overtime game against Beechwood, 49-48, two weeks ago and made a comeback that fell short in Friday’s game at CovCath.
After a 12-yard field goal by Dixie Heights senior Andrew Kohls tied the score, 24-24, with 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, CovCath responded with a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive to win the game.
After getting a first down on the 27-yard line, the Colonels picked up only four yards on the next three plays. With 20 seconds left on the clock, Pitzer threw the ball to Rodriquez, who made the catch and got into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
Pitzer completed 18 of 25 passes for 236 yards. Both of his touchdown passes went to Rodriquez, a University of Kentucky recruit who had three catches for 48 yards.
CovCath’s leading receiver was Braylon Miller with 10 catches for 152 yards. The Colonels also had 125 rushing yards with touchdowns coming on a 1-yard run by senior Owen Leen and 4-yard run by Pitzer.
The offensive leader for Dixie Heights was junior quarterback Armani Gregg. He rushed for 119 yards, scored three touchdowns and completed 12 of 20 passes for 125 yards.
CovCath finished with a 358-280 advantage in total yards. Neither team committed a turnover. The game’s leading tackler was CovCath junior linebacker Tate Kruer with 13.
Lloyd is the other 4-0 team in Northern Kentucky after a 27-0 victory at Bardstown Bethlehem on Friday. Scott defeated Holmes, 52-8, in a game between teams that had gotten off to 0-3 starts.
Conner won its homecoming game against Newport Central Catholic, 38-17, behind junior quarterback Wyatt Hatfield. He had 145 yards passing and 92 rushing for the 3-1 Cougars.
High school football scoreboard
FRIDAY GAMES
Highlands 52, Ryle 20
Beechwood 58, Simon Kenton 54
Covington Catholic 31, Dixie Heights 24
Conner 38, Newport Central Catholic 17
Dayton 22, Ludlow 6
Cooper 38, Campbell County 14
Lloyd 27, Bardstown Bethlehem 0
Newport 28, Boone County 15
Scott 52, Holmes 8
Holy Cross 41, Middletown Christian (Ohio) 7
Kentucky Country Day 43, Walton-Verona 7
Brossart 28, Nicholas County 22
SATURDAY GAME
Lynn Camp at Bellevue, 6 p.m.