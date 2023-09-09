Covington Business Council’s annual dinner plans made; Patrick Hughes earns Founder Award

Final plans are in place for the Covington Business Council’s Annual Dinner which will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

“After years of substantial attendance growth for the CBC’s largest fundraising event, we are pleased to work with the Convention Center in staging what we hope will be our largest and most memorable Annual Dinner, with attendance expected to eclipse 500 people, “said Frew.

The annual dinner is presented by the Corporex Companies and the BMW Store.

The theme,“Finding Your Way,” serves as a nod to all the development that is changing the landscape of Northern Kentucky’s largest city on the Riverfront.

With the Covington Central Riverfront Project taking shape along 23 acres formerly occupied by the Internal Revenue Service and the CBC’s timely effort with meetNKY and the City of Covington to create wayfinding and signage along Madison Avenue from the riverfront to the Central Business District, the Council will provide an update on its work in 2023 to demonstrate its accountability to member companies and community stakeholders.

Also, as is its annual custom, the CBC will present its Founder Award, to an individual who has and is providing “meritorious service in advancing the economic well-being of Covington.

This year’s recipient is Patrick Hughes, Partner of DBL Law for his community work. His credentials include helping to bring the DBL firm and its 100-attorney headquarters to Covington.

Patrick has also been instrumental in structuring the legal contracts for many of the City’s leading development projects. He serves other leading NKY growth agencies in a volunteer capacity including the NKY Chamber, BE NKY, and the Catalytic Development Fund. He’s very involved in the community from a charity standpoint, serving on several nonprofit boards and currently serving as the President of his Historic Licking Riverside Neighborhood Association Group.

Additional supporters of the annual event include Event Host Sponsor St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Spirit Sponsor the Milburn Group, Wine Sponsor Manning Contracting, Cocktail Hour Sponsor Huntington Bank, Founder Award Co-Sponsors DBL Law and Current HR, Parking Co-Sponsors Revival Vintage Bottle Shop and the Law Offices of Shannon Smith, and Entertainment Sponsor meetNKY.

Tables of ten, half tables, or individual tickets can be purchased by accessing the CBC website, www.cbcky.com.