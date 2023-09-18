Prep Sports Report: St. Henry volleyball team reclaims All “A” Classic state title with 12-0 run

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

St. Henry’s volleyball team returned to the All “A” Classic state tournament after a one-year absence and won 12 consecutive sets in six matches to claim the small-school championship for the seventh time.

The only team in the tournament ranked among the top 25 in the latest statewide coaches poll was St. Henry at No. 7. The Crusaders defeated Louisville Presentation, 25-17, 25-12, in the title match on Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University to push their season record to 21-7.

St. Henry senior setter Macy Lentz was named the state tournament’s most valuable player.

The Crusaders’ other four all-tournament nominees were seniors Anna Guard and Elizabeth Tabeling. junior Lizzie Casey and sophomore Madi Demler.

A scheduling conflict was the reason St. Henry missed last year’s All “A” Classic after winning the title in 2021. They also took home the championship trophy in 2018, 2017, 2014, 2013 and 2012.

There were two other local teams in this year’s state tournament. Brossart lost in the first round of the championship bracket after going 2-1 in pool play. Walton-Verona lost in the first round of the consolation bracket after going 0-3 in pool play.

St. Henry will play defending state champion Notre Dame in their annual Playing for a Purpose match on Friday at Boone County High School. This is the 15th year for the charity event that raises money for I Have Wings, a local foundation that provides financial and emotional support to breast cancer patients.

Notre Dame has a 15-1 record that includes a 2-1 win over St. Henry on Sept. 9 during the Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The set scores in that match were 25-21, 19-25, 25-19.

Ryle cross country runner sets new school record in weekend meet

Ryle senior distance runner Tiger Bartlett accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Cincinnati last Friday and then showed why he was being recruited by the Bearcats on Saturday.

At the Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational cross county meet in Louisville, Bartlett set a school record with a time of 14:56.60 on the 5,000-meter course. He was among runners from several states who competed in the boys seeded race and placed fifth.

The only Kentucky runner who finished ahead of him was Riku Sugie of Thomas Nelson, who placed fourth in a 14:51.92. Sugie won the Class 2A boys state meet last season.

In the girls seeded race on Saturday, Scott senior Maddie Strong placed eighth (18:18.50) and Ryle junior Allison Kopser came in 14th (18:35.10). Strong won the Class 2A girls state meet last year, but her team was moved up to Class 3A with Ryle this season.

There are several weeks left in the cross country season before the region meets are held during the third week of October. The state championship meet on Oct. 27-28 is returning to Kentucky Horse Park.

NewCath boys earn berth in All “A” Classic state soccer tournament

Newport Central Catholic earned a berth in the All “A” Classic boys soccer state championship tournament by defeating Brossart, 2-0, in a sectional playoff game on Saturday.

Senior midfielder Ryan Desmond scored both goals and senior goalkeeper Mason McCloskey got the shutout for the Thoroughbreds, who have an 11-3 record after posting wins in their last three matches.

The All “A” Classic boys and girls state soccer tournaments will be played Friday and Saturday at two high schools in Louisville. NewCath will face Murray (11-3) in a boys first-round game at 3 p.m. Friday at Louisville Collegiate.

The first-round games in the girls state tournament on Friday include Walton-Verona vs. Lexington Sayre at 11 a.m. at Collegiate and St. Henry vs. an opponent to be determined at 11 a.m. at Louisville Assumption.