Two multi-sport athletes for Highlands are among latest inductees to N.Ky. Sports Hall of Fame

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two multi-sport athletes at Highlands High School are among the latest group to be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Gardens of Park Hills.

Herb Hilgeman is a 1968 Highlands graduate who participated in basketball, baseball and track. Megan Arnzen-Krieg is a 1994 graduate who earned a total of 14 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, swimming and softball with the Bluebirds.

Hilgeman was a three-year starter in basketball. In his junior and senior years, he had double-figure averages in scoring and rebounding. He went on to become men’s head basketball coach at Rhodes College in Tennessee and compiled a 473-360 record in charge of the NCAA Division III program. He retired in 2010 and still holds the team record in career wins.

Arnzen-Krieg was an all-region nominee in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was a starting senior forward on the Highlands girls basketball team that was runner-up in the 1994 “Sweet 16” state tournament. She attended Georgetown College on a combined academic-athletic scholarship and played volleyball for the Tigers.

The other inductees during Wednesday’s ceremony that’s free and open to the public will be:

Emmy Kaiser — St. Henry graduate who has played wheelchair tennis in several Paralympic Games. She reached No. 1 in national women’s wheelchair rankings in both singles and doubles during her career.

Emily Wesselman-Eha — St. Henry graduate who was a state tournament qualifier in doubles twice. She went on to play for Thomas More College and holds the team record for career wins in women’s singles with 42.

Duane Haag — Thomas More College graduate who played basketball for the Saints and later became a high school basketball official.

Guest speaker for the induction ceremony will be Hall of Fame member Randy Marsh, a Holmes graduate who became a Major League Baseball umpire and was on the crew for the World Series five times.