Retail Federation report shows Halloween spending again expected to reach record high of $12.2 billion

The Kentucky Retail Federation on Thursday announced Halloween spending nationwide is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion this year.

A survey conducted by Prosper Insights and Analytics, in partnership with the National Retail Federation, found that a record 73 percent of people will participate in Halloween-related activities this season, up from 69 percent in 2022.

Sixty-eight percent of consumers plan to celebrate by handing out candy, 53 percent plan on decorating their homes or yards and 50 percent said they will be dressing up in costume. In a return to pre-pandemic norms, 32 percent said they are planning to throw or attend parties and 28 percent will take their children trick-or-treating.

The Kentucky Retail Federation is urging shoppers to visit local retailers for the products they need for Halloween.

“Halloween is the kickoff to a busy holiday shopping season,” said Kentucky Retail Federation President Tod Griffin. “Kentuckians are fortunate to have access to retailers of all types and sizes, from independent boutiques to national chains — all of which are stocking up to meet their shopping needs during this bustling and festive time of year.”

According to the National Retail Federation survey, almost 40 percent of Halloween shopping takes place in discount stores, followed by 39 percent in specialty Halloween costume stores and 32 percent with online retailers. More consumers are planning to shop for Halloween items in specialty stores than they have in years prior.

Similar to other major holidays and spending events like back-to-school and the winter holidays, consumers are looking to get an early start on their Halloween shopping. With that in mind, the Kentucky Retail Federation Is encouraging shoppers to shop early and contact stores with any specific questions about in-stock items.

For more information on Halloween spending and trends, please visit nrf.com/research-insights/holiday-data-and-trends/halloween.

