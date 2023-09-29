Longtime CCPL supporter Tom Jones awarded William H. Natcher Philanthropy Award by KLA

The Kentucky Library Association awarded Fort Thomas native Tom Jones with the William H. Natcher Philanthropy Award. Jones was nominated by JC Morgan, the director of Campbell County Public Library.

Jones has provided funds for several projects, including CCPL’s first two express units — one in Melbourne and the other in Silver Grove — in 2017. The donation totaled $15,000 per unit.

“Both communities are fairly isolated and neither had good access to library services,” wrote Morgan in the nomination. “The locker units gave them that access. During COVID, they were bursting at the seams since people preferred their touchless delivery of library materials. The city clerk in Silver Grove told me recently that the locker unit had inspired her to begin reading again.”

Jones followed up the donation in 2023 by funding a third express unit, this time located on the westside of Newport at the Brighton Center’s Northern Kentucky Scholar House. For this project, Jones donated $23,000 for the cost to install the unit and update the original locations.

Across the river, Jones has also helped fund various projects with Cincinnati Parks, including trails, benches and children’s play areas. In the nomination, Morgan wrote that Jones is very fond of both parks and libraries, finding them to be society’s greatest equalizers.

Jones now lives in Florida, but still has family in Fort Thomas. He traveled back to Kentucky to celebrate the unveiling of each express unit.

Morgan writes that the library system has appreciated the impact Jones’ gifts have had on the community, adding that Jones has been a consistent, generous supporter.

Campbell County Public Library