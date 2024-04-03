CCPL’s April 18 Signature Series to feature social media star, bestselling author Hadley Vlahos

The Campbell County Public Library’s latest Signature Series installment will bring social media star and bestselling author Hadley Vlahos to the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Vlahos has nearly two million followers on TikTok, where she discusses her career as a hospice nurse. Scrolling through Vlahos’ page @nursehadley, users will find videos on the afterlife, grief, end-of-life planning, family dynamics, bedside manner and advice for current nursing students. Vlahos is also active on Instagram and Facebook.

Vlahos has worked as a registered nurse for eight years, six of those being in hospice. Beyond social media, Vlahos released her New York Times-bestselling debut memoir last summer. Much like her content, The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments shares stories of her experiences with patients, rendered with empathy and care.

Vlahos is sure to bring that same passion and wisdom to the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch in discussing her work and memoir. Roebling Point Books will be available to sell books onsite. A book signing will follow the talk. CCPL also has copies in their collection.

While tickets have traditionally been sent for Signature Series programs, they will not be mailed for this event.

Registration is still required. Patrons can register for the free event at cc-pl.org/signature-series.

For more info on Nurse Hadley, visit prhspeakers.com.

Campbell County Public Library