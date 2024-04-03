Opinion — Brian Miller: BIA of NKY applauds new legislation on dual credits for trade students

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) proudly applauds the approval of Senate Bill 164 during the 2024 session of the Kentucky General Assembly. This groundbreaking legislation opens doors to enhanced educational pathways for construction trade students, particularly those studying the licensed trades of electric, plumbing, and HVAC. Senate Bill 164 introduces a transformative initiative to establish dual credit education opportunities for aspiring professionals in the licensed construction trades. By forming partnerships with public schools and proprietary institutions like the Enzweiler Building Institute, this opportunity empowers students to earn academic credits while gaining hands-on experience and practical skills essential for success in their chosen fields.

This legislation represents a pivotal moment for the future of our industry and the next generation of skilled workers in Kentucky. By expanding access to dual credit education programs tailored to the needs of construction trade students, Senate Bill 164 not only addresses the growing demand for skilled labor but also fosters a pipeline of talent essential for sustaining our region’s vibrant construction sector.

Under Senate Bill 164, students pursuing careers in licensed trades such as electric, plumbing, and HVAC will have the opportunity to enroll in dual credit courses that provide a seamless transition from the classroom to the workforce. By earning credits at licensed proprietary schools like the Enzweiler Building Institute while completing their high school education, students can accelerate their career pathways and gain a competitive edge in the job market.

We commend the Kentucky General Assembly for their foresight and commitment to strengthening the educational infrastructure supporting the construction trades. Special thanks go to Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer for sponsoring the legislation and Representative Kim Banta for carrying the billin the House of Representatives as well as the entire Northern Kentucky Caucus for their support and Governor Beshear for signing the bill into law on March 29th.

Through partnerships between public schools, post-secondary institutions, and employers, Senate Bill 164 equips students with the knowledge, skills, and credentials necessary to thrive in rewarding careers and contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of our communities.

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky looks forward to collaborating with public schools, area technology centers, workforce development partners, and industry leaders to maximize the impact of Senate Bill 164 and ensure its successful implementation for the benefit of construction trade students throughout the region.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action. For more information, visit www.BuildersNKY.com.

Brian Miller is executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.

