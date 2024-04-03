Registration now open for NKY Restoration Weekend April 27 at Newport Intermediate School

Whether you own a historic home, are thinking about buying one, or simply love history, the NKY Restoration Weekend event on Saturday, April 27, is for you.

The annual event returns to the Newport Intermediate School with an impressive speaker lineup of historic preservation professionals. Registration opened April 1, so be quick to reserve your spot as this is a consistently in-demand event.

The event is designed to ignite a passion for historic preservation and local history as well as help homeowners discover solutions for repairing and maintaining their historic houses, help them determine which projects they can undertake themselves, and gain confidence in hiring a contractor. The event also serves as a venue for attendees to connect and share their stories of the region’s history and cultural assets.

Covington Historic Preservation Specialist Kaitlin Bryan, who helped organize and will present at the event, said she looks forward to it all year long.

“The NKY Restoration Weekend event is truly unique and an amazing resource for homeowners. I am unaware of any other public historic preservation event in the tri-state area,” she said. “This is my second year helping with the event, and I am so glad to be a part of this organization.”

Bryan said this year’s event will see more regional collaboration and have a focus on local history and historic resources.

“We have many local museums planning to attend the vendor fair and be available for research advice, plus we have Boone County as a new partner on the planning committee,” said Bryan.

Registration is highly recommended because the event typically attracts up to 300 people and sessions fill up fast. Registration event schedule, location, and additional information is available at www.nkyrestoration.com.

Free parking will be available in the school parking lot. Coffee and snacks will be available that morning at no cost, courtesy of Biggby Coffee. And a free lunch will be provided by local restaurants.

Discussion areas:

• Wood window rehab.

• Plaster repair.

• Energy efficiency.

• Unmasking the myth: Rivers versus rails?

• How to be a Preservation Advocate.

• Non-building preservation.

• Decorative plaster and wood window repair & demo.

• Stained glass.

• Researching historic houses & the people who lived there.

• Historic roots.

• Northern Kentucky architectural styles.

• Curating stories.

• Buying, insuring, and renovation financing of historic properties.

• Repairing brick & repointing masonry.

• Box gutters.

• Section 106.

• Research opportunities.

• Energy saving with storm windows.

• Porch repair.

• Applying for and utilizing Kentucky historic tax credits.

• Newport barracks.

• History in your backyard.

• Black history.

The event features an array of speakers with expertise in a wide range of topics related to restoration and history. Among them are Brian Hackett, director of the Masters in Public History Program at Northern Kentucky University; David Lamb, a 20-plus-year veteran of the fireplace/chimney and masonry restoration industry; Eric Hempleman of Hempleman Contracting; Beth Johnson, executive director of the Cincinnati Preservation Association; John McEwan of McEwan Fine Carpentry; Tina Neyer, a writer and lover of old homes; Phil Polter of Restoration West; Toni Winston, a founding member of the NKY Restoration Weekend Planning Committee and President of Tiburon Energy and Construction; Katie B. Wilburn of the Kentucky Heritage Counsel; Rhonda Deeg of Glass Art & Restoration, LLC; Terry Wullenweber of Wullenweber & Sons Plastering; third-generation historic trades craftsman Duffy Hoffman … and more.

NKY Restoration is a collaborative group of historic preservation enthusiasts including business representatives, non-profit organizations, local Historic Preservation offices in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati region, and others who share their passion for the region’s historic fabric.

City of Covington