Two NKY projects among 32 in state to receive funds for upgrade of parks and recreation spaces

Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 32 projects that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the Commonwealth.

Two Northern Kentucky cities were among the 32 receiving funds:

• City of Fort Thomas (Campbell County) — Fort Thomas plans to use $125,000 to build a skate park in Highland Hills Park and

• City of Crescent Springs (Kenton County) — Crescent Springs plans to use $245,000 to install new playground equipment at Lou Hartfiel Memorial Park.

The federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for a wide variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

“These dollars improve parks across Kentucky and make them more accessible to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will continue to make our parks a priority. They bring a sense of community, offer a place for our families to spend time together outdoors and are worthy of continued investment.”

To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

Gov. Beshear also honored Jessica Hill, the administrator of the Land and Water Conservation Fund at the Department for Local Government. Jessica passed away last Friday. She was a conservationist and her love of nature showed in her work.