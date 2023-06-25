Crescent Springs and Villa Hills team up to present a new Fall Fest set for September 30

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The cities of Crescent Springs and Villa Hills have teamed up to present a different type of event in September.

The new and revised event will be FallFest, and it will be held Saturday, September 30, from 5-10 p.m. at the Lou Hartfiel Memorial Park.

“We have had Music Fest since 2016, but COVID caused so many issues,” said Crescent Springs City Clerk April Robinson. “So we decided to push it back a few weeks and add some activities for the kids. We want to spark new interest in the event.”

The evening promises to be a fun time for everyone, but especially those with families. From 5-8 p.m. there will be games and activities designed for children. That is in addition to the regular playground equipment which children enjoy on a daily basis.

There will be at least three food trucks with a variety of food, along with the city’s own Firehouse concessions.

There will also be a beer garden, for anyone who feels like they would like a cold one while they have fun at the fest.

One band, Everyday People, will be playing music for everyone to enjoy. They will play the entire time.

There will be booths from local businesses, as well as vendors at the event.

At the end of the evening there will be an amazing display of fireworks, designed and performed by Vito’s Fireworks just for the Fall Fest people.

Organizers encourage people to save the date so they can attend Fall Fest, which promises to be a great way to end up the summer.