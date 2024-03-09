Memorial 5K run/walk to honor brothers Chase and Cole Fischer, who died in tragic boating accident

Staff report

A memorial run and walk event has been planned in honor of Villa Hills residents Chase and Cole Fischer, who died in a tragic boating accident last summer on Lake Cumberland.

Scheduled for June 22, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m., the inaugural Chase and Cole Memorial 5K Run and Walk will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati. Organizers say the community-driven event has garnered widespread support and promises to be an uplifting and meaningful experience for all participants.

The 5K race will begin and end at Villa Madonna Academy and will wind through the Villa Hills neighborhood. Runners, walkers, and supporters of all ages and abilities are invited to join in this celebration of remembrance, joy, and hope.

The event aims to raise both funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, a vital organization dedicated to providing “opportunities for all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” By participating in the race, attendees will not only honor the memories of Chase and Cole but also contribute to a cause that they deeply cared about and makes a great impact on the lives of so many children and teens in the Greater Cincinnati community.

The 5K race will also feature activities and entertainment for participants and spectators, including music and food trucks. Additionally, there will be opportunities for local businesses and organizations to sponsor the event and contribute to its success.

Registration for the race is now open, and early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in this event. To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit Chase and Cole Memorial 5K Run and Walk event page.