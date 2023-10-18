Villa Madonna Academy announces plans to dedicate new STEM Wing in honor of Chase and Cole Fischer

Staff report

Villa Madonna Academy has announced plans to transform the first floor of its main building into the Chase and Cole Fischer STEM Wing in honor of two students who passed away following a tragic boating accident on Lake Cumberland in July.

The new STEM wing was made possible by a donation from the Fischer family to the Transform Our Future, Treasure Our Tradition Capital Campaign and will provide for the addition of state-of-the-art science labs, interactive science and engineering classrooms, and additional opportunities for students and faculty.

“We are honored to announce our commitment to funding the Villa Madonna Academy STEM wing in loving memory of our two cherished sons, Chase and Cole Fischer,” the family said in a statement. “Our family believes that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future for all, and this project will stand as a testament to the enduring impact of our sons’ lives.

“We pledge our unwavering support to provide a nurturing environment where generations of students can learn, grow, and thrive. Through this endeavor, we hope to honor Chase and Cole, celebrating their lives by offering countless opportunities for others.”

Villa’s capital campaign continues to work toward four fundraising goals. Phase one is the renovation of Villa’s Center Building. When the work is complete in 2024, the building will house Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School (grades K-6) and Villa Madonna Montessori.

Phase two is the creation of the Chase and Cole Fischer STEM Wing. Phases three and four will provide funding for student and faculty support and additional building upgrades.

“This gift is a lasting tribute to honor the memories of Chase and Cole and the impact they had on our community,” said Villa Madonna Academy Executive Director Pamela McQueen. “The Fischer family’s generosity will energize Villa’s goal to achieve even greater excellence in teaching and innovation in STEM fields for current and future generations of Villa students.”

Villa Madonna Academy is a K-12 school in Villa Hills. The school was founded by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery in 1904. It will celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2024. To learn more about the Transform Our Future Treasure Our Tradition Capital Campaign, visit www.villamadonna.org.