Road report: KYTC reports work this week in District 6’s 11-county region, be aware of closings, delays

KYTC District 6 reports the roadwork underway this week in the region and notes that this work is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Drive safely — and be watchful of road crews.

DISTRICTWIDE

• STREET SWEEPING: contractors will be sweeping various highways and state routes in the district. Crews will work between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sweepers will be out Sunday night through Friday morning until the work is completed. Contractors will utilize a single lane closure for the sweeper to complete passes along narrow shoulders on I-71/75 and other needed areas.

Interstate Locations:

▪ I-75 (143-192 mile marker, both directions)

▪ I-471 (entire interstate)

▪ I-275 (entire interstate)

▪ I-71 (77.7 – 54.9 mile point)

◦ Bike Lane Locations:

▪ KY 16 (Pride Parkway)

▪ KY 17 (Madison Pike) in Independence

▪ KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road)

▪ KY 842 (Houston Road)

▪ US 42 in Union

▪ KY 237 (North Bend Road)

VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide thermoplastic retrace is underway. Contractors will waterblast existing intersection markings (stop bars, crosswalks, turn lane arrows). Crews will work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This year, crews will primarily work on routes around Campbell, Kenton and Grant Counties.

Thermoplastic Retrace Schedule:

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping underway. Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts. Contractors are currently striping in:

Day & Night Shift: Campbell, Grant, Harrison, Owen, and Pendleton Counties.

Interstate routes will be completed first,followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of late September 2023.

I-471 RESURFACING UPDATE

Monday, Sept 18: On I-471 northbound — There will be a double left lane closure from north of I-275 interchange to south of US 27 (Alexandria Pike) exit. Additionally, the on-ramp from KY 1120 (Memorial Parkway) to I-471 northbound will be CLOSED.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: On I-471 northbound — There will be a double left lane closure on I-471 northbound from north of US 27 to south of KY 1892 (Grand Avenue). Additionally, the on-ramp from US 27 to I-471 northbound will be CLOSED.

Wednesday, Sept 20: On I-471 northbound — There will be a double left lane closure on I-471 northbound from KY1120 (Memorial Pkwy) to north of KY1120 (Memorial Pkwy On Ramp (MM 4.0). Additionally, the on-ramp from KY 1120 (Memorial Pkwy to I-471 northbound will be CLOSED.

Thursday, Sept 21: On I-471 northbound — There will be a double left lane closure on I-471 northbound from MM 4.5 (just south of KY 8 On Ramp) to Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Additionally, the on-ramp from KY 8 to I-471 northbound will be CLOSED.

NOTE: The listed nights of work above will require a single lane closure at 8 p.m., and a double lane closure at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Lane/Ramp closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather.

I-275 Resurfacing Update

NOTE: the following ramp work will be performed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, these ramps will remain open, but at partial width (11 ft. wide la nes minimum).

Friday, Sept. 15: motorists should expect the on/off ramps at the I-275 interchanges of KY 237 and KY 212 to be at a reduced width.

Traffic will be reduced to a single left lane on I-275 eastbound throughout the project area for partial depth patching from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lane reopen at 5 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: motorists should expect the on/off ramps at the I-275 interchanges of KY 237 and KY 212 to be at a reduced width.

Traffic will be reduced to a single right lane on I-275 eastbound throughout the project area for partial depth patching from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lane reopen at 5 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 18: the exit ramps at the interchange of I-275 and KY 212 (Airport Access Road). Additionally, a single right lane closure on EB I-275 from MP 4.5 to 3.5 from 7pm to 5am.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: the exit ramps at the interchange of I-275 and KY 212 (Airport Access Road). off-ramp from I-275 eastbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road). Additionally, a single right lane closure on EB I-275 from MP 4.5 to 3.5 from 7pm to 5am.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: the exit ramps at the interchange of I-275 and KY 212 (Airport Access Road). Additionally, a single right lane closure on EB I-275 from MP 4.5 to 3.5 from 7pm to 5am.

Thursday, Sept. 21: the off ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 northbound and the on-ramp from KY 212 to I-275 westbound. The off/on ramp from/to I-275 from Mineola Pike. Additionally, a single right lane closure on EB I-275 from MP 2.6 to 1.6 from 7pm to 5am.

Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 a.m.: the ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) will be CLOSED. Motorists are advised to detour on KY 237 to KY 20, or KY 237 to I-275 eastbound to KY 212.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.

GALLATIN – CARROLL COUNTIES

• Interstate 71 Northbound/Southbound 38.82 – 59.86 mile points – Crews are working on an emergency maintenance project, addressing base failures, milling and resurfacing on portions of I-71. This work will require overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. All lanes will remain open, in both directions, during daytime hours. Crews will be working Sunday through Thursday. This project is currently on Phase 3.

Phase 3: this phase will address surface level milling and patching in the project area. KYTC will advise motorists of any upcoming lane closures once this phase is scheduled. The target completion date is set for October 2023.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Motorists should expect northbound traffic to be down to two lanes in the project area during daytime hours. Ramp modifications are in place at the Crittenden exit on-ramp to I-75 northbound requiring a faster merge. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on the ramp and through/near the work zone. Crews will perform a traffic switch. Traffic will shift to the right two lanes of I-75 south of the project area. Work on the northbound lanes of I-75 is expected to take place through the end of 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 will begin Sunday, Aug. 27. The project will include partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

• KY 1017 (Aero Parkway/Turfway Road) 1.7 – 3.9 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 1017 from KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) to U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) is now complete. Final thermo striping is currently in progress.

• US 42 – 10.1 – 12.66 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is underway on US 42 between Beechwood Lane/Harvey Quast Drive and north of KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road). All work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Evening/overnight single lane closures should be expected in both directions. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during working hours. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.

• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 9.2 – 9.6 mile point – a widening project on KY 536 from Spruce Lane to Canoe Drive is in progress. Crews will be working on the south side of KY 536 from 9 a.m. t o 3 p.m. to provide a new access point to the Ballyshannon subdivision. Temporary traffic signals have been removed and the project area is open to two way traffic. Flaggers will be on-site during working hours to guide motorsits around the work area. This project has a completion date of November 2023.

• KY 3060 (Frogtown Road) 1.4 – 2.03 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 3060 from Donora Drive to Station Lane is in progress. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a project to straighten the curve east of Triple Crown Blvd., improve sight distance, improve drainage by adding culverts, and resurface the road in the project area. Daytime single lane closures will be in place. Flaggers will be in place on both ends of the construction site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of November 2023.

PROJECT UPDATE: A three-week closure on KY 3060, between Triple Crown Blvd. and Station Lane, is in place through Sept. 26. to allow crews to perform work on the east end of the ongoing safety improvement project. Motorists should follow the signed detour or take an alternative route to avoid the closure. Message boards are in place to notify the public of the three-week closure.

Signed detour: KY 3060 East: KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road), U.S. 42, KY 3060 – KY 3060 access ends after reaching Triple Crown Blvd.

KY 3060 West: KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road), U.S. 25, KY 3060 – KY 3060 access ends after reaching Station Lane The Triple Crown Blvd. access point will remain open to traffic during the closure.

• Intersection of KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) and Cox Avenue — This entrance to Cox Avenue from Donaldson Highway will be CLOSED from Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. This closure is necessary for the construction of a large sanitary manhole and the removal of an old manhole, as part of the ongoing Donaldson Highway widening/safety improvement project . Message boards are in place to warn motorists of the upcoming closure. This work is weather permitting. DETOUR: access to Cox Avenue will be available from Turfway Road and Jamike Avenue (from Mineola Pike).



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.



• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023

.





• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – The U.S. 25 Dixie Highway/Richwood Road SPUI is NOW OPEN.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Even though the new interchange pattern is now in place there will still be heavy construction activity happening throughout the project area until the end of 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

PROJECT UPDATE: A single lane closure is in place between Locust Creek Bridge and Locust Creek Road (7.1 mile point) to allow crews to repair a slide in the project limits. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone. In the coming weeks, temporary traffic signals will also be installed to direct traffic, which will be in operation 24/7. The slide repair work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project is underway. This project will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Lane closures will be permitted during the following times: O n I-471 Northbound/Southbound: Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m. Weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane. Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

Exit Ramps:

All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic.

Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.

KYTC will advise motorists ahead of any exit ramp closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the entirety of the project.

• KY 8X (Dave Cowens Drive, Fairfield Avenue, Clay Street, Sixth Avenue) – 0.391 – 2.634 mile points – Two resurfacing projects are scheduled to begin Sunday, Sept. 17. Crews will be working on KY 8X from Park Avenue to KY 6335. The contractor plans to do most of the resurfacing work Monday through Friday between the evening/overnight hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Some minor operations requiring a single lane closure may be necessary on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times during construction. Lane closures will only be required during working hours. Crews will begin by addressing base failures on KY 8X in Bellevue and Newport, and then will work east on KY 8X through Dayton. Signage will be posted on KY 8X warning motorists in advance of no street parking while the project is ongoing. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate parking on side streets in accordance to city parking regulations. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Motorists should drive slowly through the project area, and watch for trucks entering/leaving the work zone during working hours. These resurfacing projects are expected to be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 15.



• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – The widening project on U.S. 27 from Johns Hill Road to Marshall Lane is nearing completion. Final thermo striping is currently in progress then the project will be complete.

• KY 9 (AA Highway) – 12.43 – 14.93 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 9 is underway. Motorists should expect single lane closures during the working hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, evening/overnight single lane closures should be expected during the working hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times during working hours. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023.



• KY 915 (Licking Pike) – 2.32 – 5.88 mile points – this resurfacing project has been completed.

• KY 1120 (North/South Fort Thomas Avenue) – 3.8 – 5.8 mile point – a resurfacing project on KY 1120 beginning near Highlands High School to U.S. 27 is in progress. A majority of the work on this resurfacing project is complete. There is one small section that is scheduled to be finished in the beginning of October due to utility work in the area. When work starts back up a single lane closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Flaggers will be used for traffic control through the work zone. This project has a completion date of mid-October.

CARROLL COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB Bridges over Kentucky River (44 mile-marker) – this bridge inspection has been completed.

• KY 36 (Owenton Road) – 8.132 to 8.998 mile points – A preventative maintenance project on KY 36 will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The cape seal project will take place on KY 36 from US 42 to KY 227. Crews will be working between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Flaggers may be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone during working hours. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, Sept. 30.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – this resurfacing project is now complete.



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – US 42 through the project area has fully reopened to ALL traffic (non-commercial/commercial vehicles). This full reopening took place two months ahead of the project’s estimated completion date. Crews may need to occasionally return to the project for seeding, etc.

HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) will begin on Thursday, Aug. 10. A road closure will be in place beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, and will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.



KENTON COUNTY

• KY 16 (Pride Parkway) – 10.73 – 12.98 mile points – A preventative maintenance project is underway on KY 16 from KY 3716 (Taylor Mill Road) extending north to the south end of the I-275 overpass bridge. Crews will be performing a microsurface paving project between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. A single lane closure will be in place throughout the entirety of the project. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. Occasionally, crews may be required to stop traffic at an intersection for a short period of time. This project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.



• KY 1829 (Richardson Road) – 1.26 – 2.225 mile points – There is a daytime single lane closure as part of an ongoing safety improvement project. Richardson Road will be down to one lane between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Bramblewood Drive to Circlewood Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will focus on ditching/shouldering, replacing guardrail, and replacing culverts to improve drainage. The project is expected to be completed by October 15, 2023.

• I-71/75 and I-275 Interchange – The bridge inspection in the general area of the 83-84 mile markers on I-275, the 184-185 mile markers on I-71/75, and the flyover/ground ramps at the I-71/75 and I-275 interchange is now complete.



• I-71/75 and I-275 Interchange – A bridge overlay project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5. Crews will be milling, replacing joints, hydro blasting and pouring the overlay. The following is a list of bridges included in the project:

• I-275 westbound & eastbound

• I-71/75 northbound & southbound

• I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound

• I-275 eastbound to I-71/75 northbound

• Crews are setting up lane closures on I-275 westbound. The left two lanes of I-275 westbound will be closed west of the exit to I-71/75 (83.25 mile point). The right lane of traffic will be maintained through the project area. Crews will begin by working on the left side of the bridge. The I-275 westbound bridge work is expected to take 60 days. Crews have closed the right lane on the flyover ramp from I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound. This right lane closure will be from the 0.01 to 0.5 mile points. A single lane closure on the flyover ramp will be in place for the next 45 days. There will be evening/overnight lane closures on I-71/75 southbound through the I-275 interchange from mile point 185.2 to 184.5. The left southbound lane will close at 9 p.m., and will switch to a double left lane closure at 11 p.m. All southbound lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane of I-71/75 southbound traffic will be maintained at all times. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023.



• Intersection of KY 536 (Visalia Road) and KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) – 9.17 mile point of KY 177 – A safety improvement project is underway. This project will include single lane closures on both KY 536 and KY 177. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project will include raising the approach from KY 536 eastbound to KY 177. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.



• KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 – Crews will be constructing a new driveway and turn lanes for a proposed church. KYTC will advise when additional lane restrictions may be needed. The project is expected to be completed by late October.

• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) an d KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is now complete. Be aware when traveling through the area as crews finish installing signage.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures are in place between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project.

Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through December 2023.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• KY 159 – 4.68 – 8.35 mile points – A preventative maintenance project is underway on KY 159 from the north end of Little Kincaid Creek Bridge extending north to KY 177. Crews will be performing a cape seal project between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traffic safely through the work zone during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by Sept. 22, 2023. After a cape seal treatment, roadways will contain some loose aggregate and produce a slight increase in driving noise for a short period until a smooth riding surface is applied.

• KY 177 – 4.01 – 9.60 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on KY 177 from U.S. 27 extending north to the Kenton County Line. Crews will begin by performing base failure repairs in various sections of the project area, followed by resurfacing between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traffic through the work zone during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check KYTC social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.