Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School named 2023 Cognia School of Distinction

Cognia named Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School in Villa Hills a 2023 Cognia School of Distinction for excellence in education.

This year Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 33 schools and school systems in the United States and in four other countries across the globe as 2023 Cognia Schools or Systems of Distinction.

“I am pleased to congratulate Villa Madonna Academy Elementary for its designation as a 2023 Cognia School of Distinction, a program which recognizes public and non-public institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia.

Cognia selected Villa as one of the 25 schools and eight systems out of more than 1,100 eligible institutions that hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review during the 2022-2023 school year.

Elementary principal Soshana Bosley said, “We are very proud of the work of our faculty, students, and families and we are honored to receive this special recognition. Our Catholic, Benedictine school is focused on helping all students to think critically, lead courageously and serve others. Being recognized by Cognia as a School of Distinction is certainly a testament to our faculty’s talent and dedication.”

Villa Madonna Academy first earned Cognia Accreditation in 1925. During the 2022-2023 school year, Villa participated in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is grounded in research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review of evidence by education experts, interviews, and classroom observations. The review evaluates institutions and seeks evidence of growth in learning, a healthy culture for learning, engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and effective leadership for learning—all characteristics Cognia expects to see in quality schools that also demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement.

For Cognia Global Network member institutions, Cognia offers an opportunity to earn designation as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical six-year accreditation cycle, this program recognizes institutions that host a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year and winners carry the designation for one year. Learn more about Cognia Accreditation at Cognia.org.