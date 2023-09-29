St. Elizabeth earns Gold Safe Sleep Hospital certification for dedication to baby sleep safety

St. Elizabeth Healthcare has been recognized as a Gold Safe Sleep Hospital by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.

The certification is awarded by Cribs for Kids®, a national safe sleep organization dedicated to baby sleep safety.

Leaders at St. Elizabeth worked for two years to complete the application process – developing a new system-wide policy on infant sleep practices and implementing it across the healthcare system.

“Research has shown that families, caregivers and parents will emulate what they see from the medical team,” said Stefanie Clarke, Educator in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Elizabeth. “That’s why it is important to ensure consistency in our safe sleep practices, so parents will continue those same practices at home.”

This achievement demonstrates St. Elizabeth’s ongoing commitment to reducing infant deaths through implementing evidence-based best practices across their facilities and providing education for parents and families.

“For us to have the designation, to share this with the community and educate them on what it means, helps people feel safe coming to St. Elizabeth for care,” said Clarke. “We want families to know they’re getting the best care in our postpartum and Neonatal Intensive Care Units and feel confidently prepared to take their babies home.”

For more information about safe sleep and St. Elizabeth’s continued commitment to infant care, visit stelizabeth.com.