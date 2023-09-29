Sunday’s 13th Kenton County Farm Tour includes five stops with food, entertainment, activities and more

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, organizers of the Kenton County Farm Tour are inviting children and adults of all ages to join them for the 13th annual event that both entertains and educates. This self-guided tour features some of Kenton County’s farms, interactive activities, and the chance to discover the roots of food and ornamentals grown in our region. The tour takes place on Sunday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

Nancy Kloentrup of Poverty Hollow Farms explains why this event is important “small family farms are the backbone of agriculture in America and must be preserved.” Jennifer Myka of Free Radical Ranch adds “small farms like ours are more than just a source of food; they’re a source of education, creativity, and connection. We’re proud to be part of an event that celebrates the rich tapestry of agriculture in Kenton County.”

Participating stops are:

• Free Radical Ranch, Morning View, 15299 Parkers Grove Rd, Morning View.

Free Radical Ranch prides itself on Inspiring people and empowering families through engaging and educational farm experiences, fostering deeper connections between people and animals, and promoting a healthier, happier world. This self-guided tour offers guests the opportunity to meet friendly alpacas, baby donkeys, sheep and participate in a hands-on fiber experience and take a sample home. Visitors can also shop at the farm’s artisan market for frozen meats and gifts.

• Kenton County Public Library, 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road, Independence.

The Independence Branch library has a large public garden. All its produce—vegetables, herbs, flowers and eggs from our chickens—are passed along to the public. The branch also maintains an active seed library, houseplant adoption and exchange program, and a wide selection of free seedlings. Take a tour of our garden, visit the chickens, enjoy a treat, music, and activities, and take home a pumpkin.

• Milestones, Inc., 12372 Riggs Rd, Independence.

Milestone’s is a non-profit therapeutic horseback riding program for individuals with disabilities and seniors. Come out to meet and read to the therapeutic horses, tour the facility, purchase goods from local artisans, and watch lesson demos.

• Morning View Heritage Area (MVHA), 15168 Decoursey Pike, Morning View.

MVHA is a nature preserve managed by the Kenton County Conservation District that is located on what was formerly known as the Steinhauser Farm. Visit to get a hands-on opportunity to learn about important species of plants and critters that are found on the site. Four trails available for hiking.

• Poverty Hollow Farm, 14691 Decoursey Pike, Morning View, KY 41063

Visit this Angus beef farm serving burgers and brisket. There will be 100 varieties of pumpkins, family fun, hayrides to beef herd, children’s activities, farmer, and artisan market.

The 2023 Kenton County Farm tour will also include a scavenger hunt and prizes for those who visit all five locations. For brochures and more information visit kentoncountyfarmtour.com. The event is held rain or shine.

Kenton County Farm Tour