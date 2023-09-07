The wait for scary is over — USS Nightmare haunted steamboat opens Sept. 15 for spine-tingling times

The wait is finally over, thrill-seekers. The USS Nightmare haunted steamboat on Newport’s Riverboat Row announces its long-awaited return for another heart-pounding season of fear, chills, and unforgettable scares.

With a shipload of spine-tingling experiences and an army of ghastly creatures lurking in the shadows, the USS Nightmare is prepared to take you on a journey through terror like never before. Brace yourself for the ultimate haunted adventure, as the USS Nightmare opens on Friday, September 15.

ANCHORING FEAR: WHAT TO EXPECT

Since its inception, the USS Nightmare has been renowned for pushing the boundaries of fear, immersing visitors in a chilling world of the cursed steamboat dredge, the William S. Mitchell. This year, the hosts promise to delve deeper into the vessel’s mysterious inhabitants and the various factions that have haunted its dark corridors for generations.

1. Unearth the Dark Secrets: Explore the ship’s depths and uncover its untold mysteries as you navigate through eerie corridors and hidden passages. Will you make it out unscathed, or will you become a part of the dredge’s sinister history?

2. Nightmarish Crew: Encounter the ship’s malevolent crew members as they haunt your every step. Beware of their ghastly presence; they’re waiting to send shivers down your spine.

3. Bone-Chilling Atmosphere: The USS Nightmare features hauntingly immersive sets, bone- chilling soundscapes, and terrifying visual effects, promising an experience that will linger in your nightmares.

4. Expanded RIP Experience Rooms: Test your bravery with our expanded RIP areas, designed to impact even the bravest souls. This immersive hands-on experience is not for the faint of heart. Can you escape the grips of Captain Mitchell’s crew to survive?

JOIN THE FRIGHTFUL FUN

The USS Nightmare invites you to be part of this spine-tingling journey through terror. Grab your friends, family, or fellow thrill-seekers, and get ready for a night you won’t forget.

Ticket Information

The USS Nightmare will be open Fridays and Saturdays beginning on September 15 and expand to a Thursday through Sunday schedule beginning September 28. There will be special early week shows on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31.

The family friendly Lights-on Matinee is Sunday, October 22 from 4-6 p.m., and the intense Captain’s Extreme Shows close out the season on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4.

Tickets for the USS Nightmare can be purchased online at www.ussnightmare.com or at the box office on the day of the event. Pricing varies based on the experience and package selected. Be sure to book early to secure your spot, as some ticket options are expected to sell out.

Opening Night

Don’t miss the opening night of the USS Nightmare on Friday, September 15. The terror begins at 7:30 p.m., and we promise it will be a night to remember. Gather your courage, sharpen your senses, and prepare to be scared like never before.

For more information, visit www.ussnightmare.com.

Get ready to scream, greater Cincinnati. The USS Nightmare is back, and it can’t wait to haunt your nightmares.

The USS Nightmare is a renowned, interactive haunted experience located on Riverboat Row near Columbia Street in Newport. Set aboard a decommissioned steamboat dredge, it is infamous for its spine-tingling and immersive horrors. Each year, the USS Nightmare brings its nightmarish realm of fear, attracting thrill-seekers from all over. With its elaborate sets, live actors, and gripping storytelling, the USS Nightmare promises an unforgettable journey into the unknown.