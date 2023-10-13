80 Acres Farms and Paradies Lagardere partner with CVG for locally sourced, fresh salads for travelers

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is partnering with leading vertical farming company, 80 Acres Farms, and North American travel retailer and restauranteur, Paradies Lagardère, to offer fresh salads for travelers.

Those looking for a sit-down experience can pair an 80 Acres Farms chef-inspired salad with a glass of wine at both Vino Volo locations in Concourse A and B.

Passengers who are on the go can purchase a fresh 80 Acres Farms salad kit at all Paradies Lagardère operated stores at CVG, including Queen City Expo., Over the Rhine Market, Today, Gaslight Market, Tripadvisor®, CNBC News/Gift, Bluegrass Bazaar, and Seven Hills Essential.