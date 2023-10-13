Kenton County Schools dedicates new Aquatics Center at Scott High School — a facility for the region

The Kenton County School District dedicated its new Kenton County Aquatics Center at Scott High School this week.

The KCSD celebrated the opening of the aquatics center with about 100 student swimmers and divers from Dixie Heights, Scott and Simon Kenton high schools, who all jumped in the pool at the same time.

The Kenton County Aquatics Center is a vital facility for our region. It is the only aquatic center in Northern Kentucky that is located at a high school, and it is utilized by several local swimming and diving teams for practices and meets.

In addition, the facility is used by many community organizations, including local police and fire agencies, the JROTC, Special Olympics and Boy Scouts.

There will also be lifeguard training and swimming lessons offered for the community.

The new facility replaces the previous aquatic center, which was demolished in January of 2022.

The new facility will seat 440 spectators and the pool holds about 445,000 gallons of water (the previous facility held about 152,000 gallons).

It is expected to house regional and state swimming and diving meets in its future.

“One of the core beliefs of the KCSD is that students, educators, staff, families, businesses, and the community share in the responsibility for creating an environment in which all students can learn and succeed at high levels. We believe that having updated facilities is part of that responsibility,” said Jesica Jehn, Kenton County School District Board Chairman. “Having attended many swim and dive meets over the past few years at multiple facilities I can tell you that this facility is top tier and will be utilized constantly, not only by our 100+ swim and dive athletes in Kenton County but also the 500+ swim and dive athletes in our region.”

“This aquatic center is very exciting for my team, but also benefits our whole region,” said Christina Gogzheyan, a senior swimmer at Scott High School. “This facility will provide a space for recreation and fitness and improve the health and quality of life for the people in our community. It will offer a space where families can come together to enjoy quality time and where young athletes can train and compete.

“In addition, we will be able to host swim and dive meets for teams all across the state, which will boost our local and regional economy. This is not just an investment in a pool; it’s an investment in our economic future and a symbol of wellness, progress, and community.”

Kenton County Schools