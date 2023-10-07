Behringer-Crawford Museum to host budding artists competition in honor of local artist Diana Taylor

Just like the “permanent flowers” in her paintings, the artistic legacy of Diana Taylor lives on at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

A local artist and supporter of the arts, Diana Taylor is remembered for her vivacious spirit and love of painting and from now until November 5 guests are able to view a variety of portraits by regional high school students in her honor.

The pieces are part of the inaugural Diana Taylor Art Show, a high school art competition featuring paintings done by watercolor, acrylics and oil paints. Students compete for a top prize of $250 and are able to showcase their works on exhibit at the museum.

A painter of landscapes and still lifes, Taylor passed away in 2018 from pancreatic cancer. Her husband, Arnold Taylor, Edgewood, KY funds the competition in her memory. Art was a major part of her life as she maintained a studio in the Pendleton Art Center, and was a Past President and Director of The Woman’s Art Club of Cincinnati.

The Diana Taylor Art Show will be on display until Sunday, November 5, 2023. Admission is free for museum members and included with museum admission for all others. Museum admission for future members is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Parking is free.

For more information, visit to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum