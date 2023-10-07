Environmental Protection Agency removes Northern Kentucky from air quality nonattainment list

By Tom Latek

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reclassified the northern Kentucky area from a National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) Nonattainment Area to Attainment.

This action redesignates the area, consisting of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, to Attainment for the 2015 8-Hour ozone NAAQS, and approves implementation of a maintenance plan to keep the area in attainment for the next 10 years. A second 10-year maintenance plan is due to be submitted to the EPA by Kentucky in 2031.

The Ohio side of the Cincinnati OH-KY 2015 Ozone NAAQS Nonattainment Area, composed of Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren Counties in Ohio, was redesignated to attainment in a prior action taken in 2022.

“This approval is a key milestone that the state of Kentucky, along with its neighboring state of Ohio can celebrate,” said acting EPA Regional Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “Standards and breathing cleaner air is one of this administration’s top priorities and is a win-win for citizens and the economy.”

“This is great news for public health, the environment and the economy,” said Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “Today’s announcement means northern Kentuckians are breathing cleaner, healthier air. It’s also a win for our economy, as redesignation to attainment means fewer regulatory burdens on local businesses.”

In 2018, the EPA designated areas as nonattainment, attainment/unclassifiable or unclassifiable for the 2015 8-Hour ozone NAAQS that was issued on October 1, 2015. The Cincinnati OH-KY Area was designated as nonattainment for the 2015 8-hour ozone NAAQS and classified as a marginal non-attainment area. After the area did not meet its original deadline to attain the 2015 ozone NAAQS, the EPA later reclassified this area to a higher classification requiring more prescriptive controls.

On September 21, 2022, after achieving acceptable levels of the ozone NAAQS, Kentucky officials requested that the EPA redesignate the Kentucky portion of the Cincinnati OH-KY Area to attainment for the 2015 8-hour ozone NAAQS. The state also submitted a plan for maintaining the 2015 8-hour ozone standard in the area.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking published on July 28 the EPA proposed to approve Kentucky’s plan, and to redesignate the Area to attainment. That agency has now signed a final approval of the plan and redesignation.