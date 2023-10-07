Reforest NKY, Covington seeking volunteers to help with project in DeVou Park October 21

The annual volunteer event, Reforest NKY, will be partnering with the City of Covington on Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Devou Park near Rotary Grove Memorial.

Volunteer Shifts will be available from 9-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parking will be limited – please carpool.

Over the years, Reforest NKY had thousands of trees put into the ground, and now its time to go back and check on them. On October 21, we will be at the Devou Park Reforest site of 2015. Come out and help the council do maintenance to the site. Reforest will be removing old tree tubes, putting on tubes for other trees, pruning vines, and some invasives from the area.

Reforest NKY is organized by the Northern Kentucky Urban and Community Forestry Council to restore Kentucky’s native woodlands.

This reforestation project is responsible for planting thousands of tree seedlings and saplings on previously mowed properties in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.

This event is an opportunity for public education and awareness about the importance of trees in our region.

By planting trees, our forest landscape and legacy is restored. Trees and forests provide significant, measurable benefits to our communities by improving the environment, economy, and our quality of life. Over the last 15 years, more than 42 acres (that’s 32 football fields) of land have been planted with native woodland trees and over 2,700 volunteers have participated in Reforest NKY.

REGISTER NOW at https://nkyurbanforestry.wildapricot.org/reforest-nky.