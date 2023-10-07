KY voter registration surges ahead of October 10 deadline, more than 8600 voters added in September

Secretary of State Michael Adams on Friday announced voter registration continues to surge ahead of the October 10 voter registration deadline, with 8,614 new voters added in September.

“We’re hopeful that surging voter registration bodes for a solid turnout in the November election,” said Adams. “To vote in that election, be sure to register at govote.ky.gov by October 10 at 4:00 p.m.”

In September, 5,105 voters were removed – 3,999 deceased voters, 650 voters who were convicted of felonies, 320 who moved out of state, 80 who voluntarily de-registered, 55 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 1 duplicate registration.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,600,280 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,846 voters, a .18 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate with 1,526,292 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,068, a .07 percent decrease.

There are 353,596 voters registered as Independent or under other political parties, amassing 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,731 voters, a .49 percent increase.

Kentuckians must register to vote by 4 p.m. on October 10 to vote in the November election. Anyone interested in registering or updating their registration can do so at govote.ky.gov.

