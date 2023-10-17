Beshear, Cameron tangle over jobs, education, abortion and crime at only NKY debate at NKU

By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear sees his re-election battle this fall pitting “vision vs. division,” while his Republican opponent, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, says it is more like “crazy vs.normal.”

The two candidates presented their cases Monday night to back up their descriptions of the race in an hour-long debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, the Northern Kentucky Forum, LINK NKY and WCPO-TV (Channel 9). Other media partners included LEX18 in Lexington, WDRB IN Louisville, WPSD Local 6 in Paducah and WNKY in Bowling Green.

It is the only gubernatorial debate to take place in Northern Kentucky for the Nov. 7 general election. It was hosted by Northern Kentucky University but the university provided no public admission, saying it was because of limited seating.

Questions from a media panel touched on a variety of issues, including economic development, education, abortion, shortage of teachers and social workers and gun laws.

Economic development

Kentuckians have been through a lot together in the last few years, ranging from COVID-19 and tornadoes to floods and a polar plunge, said Beshear, but he is more optimistic about the state’s future than anytime in his life.

He said the state is on a win streak, being No. 2 now in the nation in per capita economic development and No. 3 in creating rural jobs. He added that the state has brought in a record $27.5 billion in new investment, recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history, brought in two large electric battery plants and is building a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati with no tolls.

“We are even bringing in a Margaritaville here to Northern Kentucky,” he said about a planned entertainment resort in Newport.

He said he is talking about his record and plans while Cameron “attacks.” With sports betting now legal in Kentucky, Beshear said he was “placing the over/under” Monday night at 16.5 on how many times Cameron would say “Joe Biden” during the debate.

It didn’t take Cameron long to mention Biden, while Beshear never noted that Cameron is running with an endorsement from former President Trump. Some political observers have said it will be interesting to see if Trump comes to the state to speak for Cameron, a sign that would suggest he thinks Cameron can win.

Cameron said it’s “crazy” to have a governor who backs Joe Biden, doesn’t protect women sports from biological males, puts criminals back on the street, vetoes tax cuts, and shuts down small businesses, schools and churches.

Beshear noted that most of the criminals whom he released because of overcrowding at jails during the COVID-19 pandemic recommitted new crimes after their sentences had expired. He also said he supports a gradual reduction of the income tax but vetoed the first bill to address it because it contained hefty increases in the sales tax.

Cameron attributed the growth in economic development to legislative initiatives on such issues as prevailing wage and right-to-work than Beshear’s actions.

Beshear countered that Cameron is one of the most partisan candidates ever, and said he and the legislature worked together to bring more jobs to the state.



Education

Beshear said he is for public schools while Cameron supports vouchers to allow parents to send their children to “fancy” private schools. He said he is seeking an 11 percent pay raise for teachers and universal pre-kindergarten classes.

Cameron said it was “a shame” Beshear harmed public schools by shutting them down for two years. He did not say Beshear did this because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerning a proposal by some Republican legislators to split the state’s largest school district, Jefferson County, in two, Cameron said he would undertake a thorough review of the request without making “a rash decision.”

Beshear said he thinks school systems should be led by communities, not the legislature.

Abortion

Beshear said there should be exceptions for abortion like rape and incest while his opponent has been confusing about the issue.

Cameron countered that he is the pro-life candidate and Beshear is the pro-abortion candidate.

He said his position is that if the legislature gives him an abortion bill with exceptions, he would sign it into law.

Shortage of teachers and social workers

Beshear said he would address the shortage of teachers by paying them more. Cameron said he would welcome a new state board of education and a new state education commissioner to replace Jason Glass, whom he said showed hostility to teachers who didn’t go along with his far left leanings.

For social workers, Beshear mentioned higher pay, while Cameron said it was not right for the state to have kids in state custody sleeping on the floor in dilapidated buildings as was reported recently in Louisville.

Gun laws and death penalty

Beshear said guns involved in murders should not be allowed to be back on the market, as current law requires with proceeds to support police. He referred to the gun used in an April mass shooting at a Louisville bank that included the death of his friend, Tommy Elliott.

“Let’s not put a murder weapon back on the streets,” said Beshear, who said he supports the Second Amendment that provides the right to bear arms.

Cameron said an agreement may be reached to get rid of the gun used in the Louisville shooting.

The attorney general also said there should be a Kentucky State Post post in Jefferson County.

Beshear said that could hurt KSP personnel in neighboring rural counties.

To Cameron’s charge that crime is on the rise with a Beshear administration, Beshear noted that Cameron, in his role as attorney general, is known as the state’s chief law enforcement official.

On the death penalty, Cameron said it should include anyone who kills a police officer. Beshear said expanding it should depend on the crime.