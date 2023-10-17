Chamber, Duke Energy Foundation partner for grants to minority-, women-, veteran-small businesses

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) and the Duke Energy Foundation are partnering once again to support small businesses by providing grants to local minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.

Applications are being accepted now through Tuesday, October 31.

The Duke Energy Foundation is providing $75,000 to support the NKY Small Business Grants for Minority-, Women- and Veteran-Owned Businesses, which will be allocated in varying amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Funds will be awarded to small businesses with 50 employees or fewer that are Duke Energy customers in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

Funds may be used for a broad array of expenditures including but not limited to physical space adaptability and beautification, technology improvements, talent sourcing, job posting fees, and/or professional development training costs. Ineligible expenses include payroll, incentive pay, rent and utilities.

“We know the past few years have been incredibly challenging for small businesses, especially those owned by people of color, immigrants, refugees, women and veterans,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “With these grants, we hope to help these businesses with much-needed support to continue to operate and find success in this recovering economy.”

To be considered a minority-owned business, a company must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by at least one Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic or Native American individual. Women-owned businesses must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more women and a woman must lead the company’s day-to-day activities. Veteran-owned businesses are defined as having at least 51% of the business directly and unconditionally owned by one or more veterans or service-disabled veterans.

“Recognizing the struggles small businesses continue to face post-pandemic, awardees will be given much-needed relief to assist them in thriving in this unstable economy,” said Nancy Spivey, vice president of talent strategies at the NKY Chamber. “We are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for their ongoing generous support of small businesses and are thrilled to partner with them again on this grant initiative.”

Award recipients will be selected by an application review panel of NKY Chamber members in good standing. Grant award winners will be notified prior to a public announcement held in concert with “Small Business Saturday” on Nov. 25, 2023.

More than 260 businesses have applied for NKY Small Business Grants for Minority-, Women- and Veteran-owned Businesses since the program’s inception in 2020, with 32 local businesses receiving assistance.

For more information and to apply for an NKY Small Business Grant for Minority-, Women- and Veteran-owned Businesses, visit www.nkychamber.com/SBGrant or contact Nancy Spivey, vice president of talent strategies, at 859.426.3654 or nspivey@nkychamber.com.