OKI Regional Council of Governments awards $50.4 million for 17 transportation project across region

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board President and Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore announced the award of $50.4 million for 17 transportation projects in the region.

“The OKI Board unanimously agreed to make a more than $50 million-dollar investment in infrastructure within our three-state region,” Moore said. “These transportation projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians throughout our region.

“OKI’s Board is committed to making Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana better places to live, work and raise a family. Serving our region’s people is what OKI is all about.”

OKI awarded the funds through the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) program; Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) improvement funds; and Transportation Alternatives (TA) federal programs.

“Never have these investments been more critical for our economy, our safety and our future,” said OKI’s CEO Mark Policinski. “They are an investment in both the people and projects of our region. As global competition incessantly challenges us, our infrastructure must be dramatically improved.”

List of approved projects:

This year’s funding amounts by category: bike/pedestrian ($14.7M); transit ($11.2M); traffic operations ($21.2M); and roadway/maintenance ($3.3M).

• Approved funding for Ohio initiatives includes building 2.4 miles of new multi-use paths as part of the City of Cincinnati’s Lick Run Connector, through South Fairmount and via the Western Hills Viaduct share-use path; buying nine new 40-foot EV buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT); extending the Great Miami River Trail through Fairfield, Ohio; and making improvements to the Loveland Maderia Corridor project.

• Approved funding for Kentucky initiatives includes replacing 4 full-sized TANK hybrid-electric buses; resurfacing and draining improvements to Crestview Hills Horsebranch Road, with gutter and curb upgrades; extending multi-use path along river’s edge near Manhattan Blvd. to Dayton’s Riverfront Commons area; and reconstructing Sleepy Hollow Road to Hamilton Road in the City of Park Hills; City of Alexandria E. Main Street sidewalk.

Policinski said, “This year’s improvements range from the basic to the advanced; but they are all aimed at making the region’s work more successful and its quality of life healthier. OKI continues to work hand in hand with the region’s communities to identify solutions to their needs and fulfillment to their dreams.”

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments