BIA’s Enzweiler Building Institute to hold its first gala, ‘No Place Like Home,’ for training in skilled trades

The Enzweiler Building Institute of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky will hold its first gala, presented by C.K. Ash Insurance, designed to help support the efforts of the Institute to train individuals in skilled construction trades and to celebrate individuals who have contributed to the Institute and Covington Academy of Heritage Trades in a noteworthy fashion.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for those to help the Institute continue to train skilled individuals in the construction trades and to also help applaud those that have been integral to our efforts,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the BIA.

Other sponsors include Pella, Shepherd Insurance, Beaumont Homes, Sherwin Williams, Big Blue Moving and Cutter Construction.

The event is themed “There’s No Place Like Home,” recognizing the importance of home to our community and creating an engaging atmosphere for all attending the event.

Event details are as follows:



Date/Time: Friday, November 3, 6-10 p.m.

Location: The Newport Car Barn, 1102 Brighton St. Newport

Attire: Formal (Costume or Thematic outfits are encouraged)

Tables/Tickets: (Ticket sales will close when sold out)

• Table of 10: $1,000

• Table of 8: $850

• Single Ticket: $125

Included with admission: ticket includes parking, coat check, admission, appetizers, dinner, and dessert. All beer, wine, soft drinks, and coffee are complimentary. A featured bourbon selection will be made available from 6–7 p.m. where select bourbons will be complimentary for that hour. Other mixed drinks and liquor are cash only. Guests will also receive a complimentary gift courtesy of Shepherd Insurance upon departure.

For reservations contact Liz Ford, Administrative Coordinator at the BIA by email at Liz@buildersnky.com or call (859) 331-9500. For sponsorship contact Tasha Stapleton, Director of Business Development at Tasha@buildersnky.com or by phone at the same number. A few dozen tickets remain available.

Since 1967, the Enzweiler Building Institute has been operated by the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky to provide training in the skilled construction trades. The organization operates at two locations, one in Erlanger/Boone County and one in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.

