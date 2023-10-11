Mazak hosting DISCOVER 2023 in Florence, the largest private manufacturing event in North America

Mazak is hosting DISCOVER 2023 the week at its North American headquarters in Florence.

The largest private manufacturing event in North America, DISCOVER 2023 will feature four action areas of live machine tool demonstrations and highlight automation and advanced digital solutions designed to give manufacturers a competitive advantage. Anchored by the theme “Learn more. Do more. Make more.,” DISCOVER offers visitors the opportunity to experience and learn about a wide range of new Mazak Multi-Tasking, high production, advanced manufacturing technology and job shop solutions.

The job shop solutions action area will include Mazak’s affordable new Ez Series of machines and demonstrate how shops of any size can benefit from Mazak reliability, accuracy and performance. Designed and manufactured in Florence, Kentucky, the full lineup of Ez vertical, turning and Multi-Tasking machining centers offer solutions for every manufacturer.

The high production technology action area will showcase Mazak’s new SYNCREX Series of Swiss-style machines designed for high-volume production of small, precise parts.

Attendees will see first-hand how adding fast, high-accuracy and tight-tolerance production boosts business opportunities.

Two additional action areas will spotlight Mazak Multi-Tasking and advanced manufacturing technologies. Among the featured machines in the Multi-Tasking action area will be Mazak’s INTEGREX and QUICK TURN series that combine multiple operations for DONE IN ONE® processing of raw materials to finished part for increased cost efficiency and flexibility.

The advanced manufacturing technology action area will focus on Mazak’s two new NEO Series of machines. The next-generation VARIAXIS NEO Series of 5-axis machining centers delivers advanced multiple-surface simultaneous machining capability in a fast, compact machine. Mazak’s HCN-5000 NEO Horizontal Machining Centers are the newest additions to the industry’s best-selling line of horizontal machines. Both combine advanced technology and outstanding value with high performance and high productivity to maximize output while decreasing energy consumption.

Also featured in the advanced manufacturing action area will be the VC-500A/5X HWD HYBRID Multi-Tasking machine, which incorporates joining and additive technologies.

All Mazak machines are powered by MAZATROL Smooth CNCs, the industry’s most powerful and versatile control. All Mazak MAZATROL Smooth Controls feature Mazak’s ultra-high speed machining software, which allows for both conversational and G-Code EIA/ISO programming.

Real-time technology demonstrations will be underpinned by a range of standard and customized automation solutions. Mazak Automation Solutions experts will be on hand to discuss ways to efficiently and effectively integrate automation into production.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the Mazak Kentucky campus, the centerpiece of which is the Mazak iSMART FACTORYä. Visitors can see Mazaks building Mazaks in real time and learn how Mazak Digital Solutions and machine connectivity can elevate output and profitability. Tours of Mazak’s new 27,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art SYNCREX production facility that combines engineering, production and applications support for the SYNCREX Series machine tools, will also be available.

While at DISCOVER 2023, attendees can also consult with Mazak manufacturing experts, hear keynote speakers and participate in panel discussions on the latest manufacturing developments and trends.

Educational presentations will address unique challenges and provide insights on how attendees can take their business to the next level. The company will also spotlight its industry-leading MPower Complete Customer Care program that provides end-to-end support for every Mazak machine tool and Mazak Capital Equipment Financing (MCEF), which gives customers access to factory-direct low-cost financing on Mazak machines.