Braxton Brewing is bringing rooftop igloos back for winter months in Covington downtown; reserve now

Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington is once again bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to its taproom customers.

The IGLOOBAR experience will take their rooftop to new levels by transforming Braxton’s outdoor dining and beer-tasting opportunity to a new level.

During winter months, each of 10 heated, rooftop igloos will be available for reservations. Each igloo holds up to eight people who will be served food and drinks directly to their own igloos.

A personal Bluetooth speaker contributes to the atmosphere — potentially warm and cozy and tasty and with great views. And you can pretend you are in an elevated ski resort right here in NKY.

Reservations are being accepted now (fee is $35) and the igloos will be open beginning November 3.