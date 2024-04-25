Braxton Brewing, O.K.I. Bourbon team up to ‘redefine craft beverage landscape’; kick off on Derby Day

Braxton Brewing Co. has announced an exciting partnership with esteemed bourbon brand O.K.I. Bourbon, poised to redefine the craft beverage landscape in the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky area.

The collaboration aims to enhance the guest experience by introducing an expanded cocktail program led by renowned mixologist Molly Wellmann and unique bourbon experiences at all Braxton Brewing Co. taprooms.

With an official launch slated for Braxton Brewing Co.’s annual Derby Party on Saturday, May 4, this partnership promises to reinvent the traditional brewery experience.

Braxton Brewing Co. is committed to understanding consumer preferences, as the demand for spirits and cocktails has surged. Braxton Brewing recognizes the need to adapt and diversify its offerings. The partnership with O.K.I. Bourbon, a brand renowned for its rich history and exceptional quality, presents an opportunity to cater to evolving tastes while staying true to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

By collaborating closely with O.K.I., Braxton Brewing Co. aims to curate unique cocktail and bourbon experiences that will entice visitors to explore beyond the realm of beer, ultimately enhancing the overall guest journey at all taproom locations.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with O.K.I. Bourbon,” Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “This partnership represents a pivotal moment for us, as we expand our offerings beyond beer to meet the evolving tastes of our loyal patrons. By joining forces with O.K.I., we’re not just crafting drinks; we’re crafting experiences, inviting our guests to savor every sip and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of flavors our collaboration will unveil.”

With O.K.I. Bourbon’s rich history and Braxton Brewing Co.’s innovation, this union promises unparalleled quality and diversity.

O.K.I. Bourbon’s expansion to seven states and five product offerings showcases their dedication to craftsmanship and will help the upcoming launch of the O.K.I. Bourbon Barrel Ale.

This exemplifies the creative synergy between the two brands. This partnership marks a significant milestone in redefining brewery experiences.

Braxton Brewing