Covington City Clerk Susan Ellis — ‘the clerkiest clerk’ — named KCMA’s 2024 Clerk of the Year

The City of Covington has been told it has the best city clerk in the Commonwealth, and we’re unapologetically proud.

Less than a year after receiving the Northern Kentucky Municipal Clerk Association Outstanding Municipal Clerk Award for 2023, Covington City Clerk Susan Ellis has received the Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association’s (KMCA) Clerk of the Year for 2024.

Her colleagues say the recognition is well-earned.

“The City is extremely pleased by KMCA recognizing Susan as the Kentucky City Clerk of the Year,” said City Manager Ken Smith. “Not only is she a pleasure to work with but she also has done a tremendous job in the relatively short time she’s been here in Covington, leading the efforts to modernize our procedures and organize our records – both paper and electronic.”

Ellis, who received the prestigious award April 18 at KMCA’s annual Spring Conference in Jamestown, Ky., said she’s “thrilled … honored … (and) overwhelmed” by the recognition.

“My husband and I both joke that our moms cursed us with good work ethics,” said Ellis. “I have always strived to be the best that I can be with whatever I have been involved with. I love what I do and am so happy to have landed in a place where I could soar. This was something I never imagined, and it is so wonderful to be recognized for what I do. There are so many amazing clerks who have earned this honor before me. I am so proud to be able to bring this award home to Covington.”

Ellis, who has held her position in Covington since 2021, was nominated for the award by the Northern Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association (NKMCA). That nomination included letters of praise from City leaders.

“Susan has great pride in her work, she is self-motivated, and performs her roles with a reliability and professionalism that are wonderful examples for all others in the role of clerk,” said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer.

Finance Director Steve Webb was equally complimentary.

“Susan adds more value to the City clerk position than I have ever experienced in nearly 15 years of public sector service,” said Webb.

Earlier this year, Ellis earned the Kentucky Master Municipal Clerk designation, the highest certification level for Kentucky’s City Clerks. She also received the International Institute for Municipal Clerks (IIMC) Master Municipal Clerk Designation, and is serving her second year as director of the Northern Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association.

Ellis and her husband, Dennis, live in Burlington and have two children: daughter Arrianne and son Mitch, who refers to his mother as “the clerkiest clerk.”

“My husband did a fantastic job keeping this a secret,” said Ellis. “Apparently, he has known for weeks. While I picked up on some clues, none of which came from him, nothing was certain and I still did not know ahead of time that I’d been chosen. I was truly surprised. Other nominees were also so deserving.”

City of Covington