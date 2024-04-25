With hillside trees removed, resident on ‘old’ Alice St. wants a ‘safety’ barrier on Erlanger-owned access

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Safety is the priority is a common refrain. Erlanger’s Steve Niceley has heard the “safety as a Number One priority” speech – but with no luck.

“Alice Street was moved some 90 years ago for the creation of the train trestle over Dixie Highway,” Niceley told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “And the City of Erlanger owns the driveway that runs to 3315 Alice Street.”

That just happens to be the driveway of Steve Niceley’s dad.

A new street was created, he says, with an incline of about 20-feet which seems to overlook the ‘new’ Alice Street.

And it creates a problem — “Make that a hazard,” Niceley said. “We used to have trees as a natural barrier, but Duke Energy cut down those trees on March 28th.”

He says those trees interfered with the power lines over the ’new’ Alice Street.

“Now,” says Niceley, “Without those trees acting as a barrier kids can fall while riding their bikes, and a car can actually tumble down the hill.”

The 3315 Alice Street driveway – the one belonging to Niceley’s dad – is the so-called road without a barrier.

What to do?

“We just want a guard rail or a four-board fence from the city,” Niceley said, “They own the road.”

Niceley said he’s had conversations with City Administrator Peter Glenn as well as talks with Mayor Jessica Fette.

“Both (Glenn and Fette) came out to look at the area,” Niceley said. “And they agreed to put up a guard rail.”

Niceley said the city had placed a temporary orange fence on the area, “as a blockade. Last Thursday, they took it down.”

At that Thursday Council meeting, Council said, “Safety was the No. 1 priority,” according to Niceley. “But after the fence was removed, Council said they didn’t have any liability.”

Niceley did say the Council was waiting for a quote on a guard rail, prior to the fence removal – and was told it would be about some $23,000 for the entire area overlooking the railroad tracks on Alice Street.

“Really, all we want is a wooden fence, not necessarily a guard rail,” said Niceley. As for paying for his own fence, Niceley responded: “We cannot pay for a fence, we would be on city property.”

The irony of the entire fiasco is that Niceley pointed out a four-board fence at a residence on the other side of the railroad tracks – on private property that – gulp – the city purchased.

The Northern Kentucky Tribune placed several calls to Mayor Fette with no response.

“We don’t want a fence for looks,” Niceley said, “We want one for safety.”

And isn’t safety a priority for the City of Erlanger?