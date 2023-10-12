Brighton Center’s Opportunity House celebrates first year anniversary of NKU’s Opportunity House today

Brighton Center’s Opportunity House at NKU will host its one-year Anniversary Celebration today 3–5 p.m. at the site, 3530 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights.

Residents, staff, and supporters will share milestones from the first year of the innovative facility that helps young adults realize their dreams of post-secondary education opportunities.

Opportunity House opened its doors to students in the fall of 2022 as a supportive environment for young adults who have traditionally experienced many challenges to complete education beyond high school to reach their educational and career goals.

Through access to post-secondary educational opportunities, stable housing, and the wraparound services that are part of Brighton Center’s community of support, young adults 18-24 are empowered to achieve educational success, employment, and self-sufficiency.

During its first year, Opportunity House served 19 young adults, 96% of whom made measurable progress toward a degree or credential.

Brighton Center, Brighton Properties, Northern Kentucky University (NKU), and the City of Highland Heights officially opened Opportunity House, located on NKU’s Highland Heights campus, during a ribbon-cutting a year ago.

Dignitaries from Brighton Center, NKU, and the City of Highland Heights were in attendance for the momentous occasion.

Becoming an adult can be an exciting time in a person’s life: finishing up school, leaving home for the first time, enrolling in college courses, reinventing yourself as you take new classes and make new friends. It can be a time full of seemingly endless possibilities. But for some youth, this time can be one of uncertainty. Brighton Center has developed an innovative strategy to help set these youth up for academic and career success, returning the magic of possibilities to their lives.

Opportunity House is both a residence and a program for success. A residential building situated on Northern Kentucky University’s campus; it is able to house young adults as they pursue secondary education. Onsite programming is in place to provide a support system and life skills coaching.

Opportunity House consists of 15 efficiency and 1 one-bedroom apartments with individual bathrooms and kitchenettes. The property also has a community space with a large group room, classroom, laundry, a full teaching kitchen, and small meeting rooms. An on-site case manager works closely with each student on a goal plan that includes school, work, and life skills. Each youth receives additional benefits that support systems offer, such as financial coaching, job development, budgeting, cooking, cleaning, soft skills, and problem-solving.

This project exemplifies Brighton Center’s tag line: a community of support.

“We know Opportunity House will be a truly transformational opportunity – ultimately leading to educational success, employment, and self-sufficiency. We know that if our youth are successful and prepared for their future as a result of training and education in high-demand industry sectors they receive, our businesses can thrive, and ultimately our communities thrive,” Wonda Winkler, President & CEO, said at the dedication.