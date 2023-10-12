Notre Dame returns to 9th Region girls soccer title game after getting overtime win against Highlands

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Notre Dame’s soccer team will play in the 9th Region girls championship match for the 11th time in 12 years after a dramatic 2-1 win over defending champion Highlands in the semifinals on Wednesday at Notre Dame.

The game went into overtime with the score tied, 1-1, after both teams got a goal in the second half. The winning goal was scored by Notre Dame senior Hannah Knapke, who got off her shot in the penalty area with three Highlands defensive backs closing in around her.

The game’s first goal was scored by Highlands sophomore Reese Wilkens, but Notre Dame junior Kate Lenihan got the equalizer five minutes later. Knapke, who has a team-high seven assists for the Pandas, got her fourth goal of the season to win it.

Cooper won the other 9th Region girls semifinal game, 2-1, in a penalty kick shootout against Dixie Heights. This is the first time the Jaguars (14-6-2) have made it to the region final. They will play Notre Dame (18-3-2) in the title match at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Those two teams faced each other in the opening game of the season and Notre Dame came away with a 2-1 win. They both have seven-game winning streaks going into their rematch for the region title.

In the 10th Region girls semifinals on Wednesday, Brossart blasted Pendleton County, 10-0, and George Rogers Clark got past Campbell County, 2-1, in a penalty kick shootout.

The winners will meet in the 10th Region final at 7 p.m. Thursday at George Rogers Clark. The regular season game between the two teams ended in a 1-1 tie. This is the fifth consecutive year that Brossart (14-6-2) has made it to the region final. The Mustangs won region titles in 2022 and 2020.

North Oldham defeated Simon Kenton, 3-1, in an 8th Region boys semifinal match on Wednesday. The Pioneers end the season with a 12-10-2 record.

Soccer region tournament schedules

9th REGION BOYS AT BOONE COUNTY

Thursday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Dixie Heights, 5 p.m.

Highlands vs. Ryle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship match, 2 p.m.

10th REGION BOYS AT BROSSART

Thursday

Brossart vs. George Rogers Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship match, 1 p.m.

9th REGION GIRLS AT NOTRE DAME

Saturday

Championship match: Cooper vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

10th REGION GIRLS AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Thursday

Championship match: Brossart vs. George Rogers Clark, 7 p.m.