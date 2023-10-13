City of Covington reminding residents of Monday deadline to pay 2023 annual property taxes

With the Oct. 15 deadline for payment falling on a Sunday this year, Covington property owners will have until the end of the day Monday – Oct. 16 – to pay their 2023 property taxes.

Residents can pay their taxes online, by mail, by phone, or in person during business hours at City Hall, 20 W. Pike St. Payments sent in the mail must be postmarked Monday or before to be considered on time.

The property tax rate this year is 0.277 – or $2.77 per each $1,000 in assessed value of real estate, as set by the office of the Kenton County Property Valuation Administrator. The personal property rate is 0.359.

To search your property tax bill, visit the city’s website at covingtonky.igovservices.com. Note that property owners who have their property taxes escrowed on their mortgage might not have received a bill directly from the City.

Property tax revenue represents about 13 percent of Covington’s General Fund tax revenue, and it’s used for everything from police officer and firefighter salaries to helping small businesses create jobs to recreation programs to street repairs.

