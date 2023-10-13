KYTC to host in-person open house October 25 to discuss I-71/75 and I-275 interchange improvements

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has scheduled an in-person open house to discuss recommended improvements for the I-71/75 and I-275 interchange and surrounding areas.

The event will provide an opportunity for the public to review proposed transportation improvements, previously presented in a virtual open house held in January, and discuss them with members of the Project Team. Potential environmental and community impacts of these alternatives will also be shared.

The I-75/I-275 Interchange Improvements Public Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at AJ Lindeman Elementary School, located at 558 Erlanger Road in Erlanger.

Anyone unable to attend the open house can review the information and share their feedback through the virtual open house, which has been reopened in support of this input opportunity and can be accessed at 75275Interchange.org.

Those needing interpretation or translation services or other reasonable accommodations to participate in either the in-person or virtual open house events, should contact Sharon James at Sharon.James@ky.gov or 859-341-2700.

The I-71/75 and I-275 interchange is critical to the flow of traffic throughout Northern Kentucky, and to those who live and work nearby. Currently, it’s carrying more than twice the level of traffic it was originally designed to handle. Coupled with traffic merging to and from KY 236 (Donaldson Highway/Commonwealth Avenue), Turfway Road, Buttermilk Pike, and other major roads, has resulted in increasing amounts of congestion and travel delays.

As Northern Kentucky continues to experience rapid growth, particularly within Boone County and in areas near the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), congestion and traffic delays will continue to worsen unless improvements are made.

As part of its improvement planning process, KYTC developed and evaluated a number of transportation improvements to identify those with the greatest potential for improving traffic flow and travel safety while minimizing environmental and community impacts. The project team also looked at which options are the most reasonable in terms of construction and affordability.

Based on detailed engineering and environmental studies, KYTC has identified a Recommended Alternative which includes a series of improvements centered on the central I-71/75 and I-275 interchange and several other nearby interchanges including I-71/75 and Turfway Road, I-71/75 and KY 236 (Donaldson Highway/ Commonwealth Avenue), I-71/75 and Buttermilk Pike, and I-275 and Mineola Pike.

Proposed improvements include:

• Adding more travel lanes on mainline I-71/75 to improve traffic flow • Providing dedicated access ramps from I-275 to I-71/75 and to KY 236 to reduce traffic weaving and improve safety • Re-designing I-71/75 interchanges with KY 236 and Buttermilk Pike and the I-275/Mineola Pike interchange to Double-Crossover Diamond (DCD) configurations to improve traffic flow and travel safety • Providing a new, direct connection to Turfway Road from I-71/75. As part of this work, Turfway would change to a one-way, northbound street for several blocks and Thoroughbred Boulevard would change to a complementary, one-way, southbound street to provide more direct access from the highway to businesses on Turfway Road and to St. Elizabeth Hospital, as well as to Aero Parkway and the Amazon distribution center on the south side of

More information about each of these proposed improvements and others will be shared at the In-Person Open House on Oct. 25 and through KYTC’s Virtual Open House, open now through November 8.

