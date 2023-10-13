Kenton County Animal Services celebrates great adoption drive — 70 adoptions over 4-day period

Meet Brianna, a 2-year- old mixed breed, who came to Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) in June 2023 as a stray.

Now, after nearly four months in the County’s care, Brianna is enjoying life in her forever home, thanks to Animal Services’ recent adoption drive. Brianna was one of 67 pets adopted during the four-day event.

From Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, KCAS waived all adoption fees after reaching extremely high occupancy levels. Animal Services’ surge in occupancy came after intake levels jumped 23% year-over-year.

More than 950 dogs have been accepted this year alone.

“We needed help after our occupancy levels jumped, and the community stepped up big,” said KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs. “Placing so many animals into homes in such a short period is an awesome success story for our team.”

The breakdown of pet adoptions throughout the event include:

• Cats and kittens: 35

• Dogs and puppies: 31

• Rabbit: 1

The 67 adoptions are more than four times the amount KCAS had during the same four-day period a week prior. But the work is not done, Maccombs said.

Animal Services still has a high number of animals both on site and within its foster network.

That includes:

• 173 cats and kittens and

• 114 dogs and puppies.

And for those not ready to commit to a pet full time, Maccombs suggests participating in either KCAS’ volunteer or foster programs. Those interested can contact KCAS at volunteer@kentoncounty.org.

To learn more about Kenton County Animal Services, visit the website www.kentoncounty.org or follow Kenton County Animal Services on Facebook (@KentonCountyAnimalServices).