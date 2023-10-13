NewCath, Ryle advance to 9th Region boys soccer title match after posting pair of semifinal shutouts



By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Newport Central Catholic is one win away from claiming its first 9th Region championship in boys soccer. To do that, the Thoroughbreds will have to beat a Ryle team that won the title two of the last three years.

In semifinal games on Thursday, NewCath defeated Dixie Heights, 3-0, and Ryle got past Highlands, 2-0, to make it to the region final that will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Boone County High School.

The teams did not face each other in the regular season. In fact, the last time they met was in the first round of the 2021 region tournament and Ryle came away with a 2-0 victory.

NewCath senior goalkeeper Mason McCloskey posted his 11th shutout of the season in the win over Dixie Heights. The Thoroughbreds (17-5) got goals from seniors Brady Diedenhofer, Ben Bucher and Ryan Desmond.

The last time NewCath won a region title in boys soccer was 2011 when local teams competed in two four-team region tournaments.

After a statewide realignment that created the current 9th Region field, the Thoroughbreds lost in the finals of the first two region tournaments in 2012 and 2013.

Ryle advanced to the 9th Region final for the third time in four years after winning titles in 2020 and 2022. The Raiders (19-2-1) have not lost a match since the first week of the season in August and have posted 13 shutouts during their current 17-0-1 run.

In the semifinal win over Highlands, senior Landon Barth guarded the net for the Raiders. Their goals were scored by sophomore midfielder Brice Denigan in the first half and senior forward Anes Smajlovic in the second half.

10th Region boys, girls soccer tournaments

The Brossart girls soccer team’s season ended with a loss in the 10th Region final on Thursday, but the boys team still has a shot at a region championship trophy

George Rogers Clark netted three goals during a scoring flurry late in the second half and defeated Brossart, 5-3, to take the girls region title on its home field and advance to the state tournament.

In the 10th Region boys semifinals, Campbell rolled to a 10-0 win over Harrison County and Brossart defeated George Rogers Clark, 4-0, with senior Tyler Smith getting all four goals for the Mustangs on their home field.

In the first semifinal game, Campbell County’s scoring leader was Noah Rittinger with three goals and three assists. Kaden Rose was right behind him with two goals and three assists.

The rematch between Brossart and Campbell County for the boys 10th Region title will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brossart. The Camels won the regular season match between the long-time rivals, 2-0, but the Mustangs posted a 3-2 win in last week’s 37th District final that ended in a penalty kick shootout.

9th REGION BOYS FINAL AT BOONE COUNTY

Saturday

Championship: Newport Central Catholic (17-5) vs. Ryle (19-2-1), 2 p.m.

10th REGION BOYS FINAL AT BROSSART

Saturday

Championship: Campbell County (11-9-1) vs. Brossart (16-4-5), 1 p.m.

9th REGION GIRLS FINAL AT NOTRE DAME

Saturday

Championship: Cooper (14-6-2) vs. Notre Dame (18-3-2), 7 p.m.