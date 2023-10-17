Ryle boys soccer team rolls to 5-0 win against Brossart in opening round of state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Six of the 11 starters in the Ryle boys soccer lineup were named to Northern Kentucky all-star teams by local coaches. With that level of talent, no one should be surprised that the Raiders have reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Ryle scored four goals in the second half and knocked off Brossart, 5-0, in the first round of the state playoffs on Monday. It was the 21st win with one tie in the last 22 matches for the Raiders (21-2-1), who will host North Laurel (15-5-3) in a quarterfinal match that will likely be played on Thursday.

In the win over Brossart (17-7-5), sophomore forward Brice Denigan scored three times and the Ryle defensive unit posted its 15th shutout of the season.

Freshman midfielder Chase McCarthy and senior midfielder Ricardo Galan got the other goals for the Raiders.

Brossart had very few shots on goal and senior forward Tyler Smith was held scoreless after getting 22 goals and one assist in the Mustangs’ eight previous matches. Late in the second half, Smith took a free kick that was deflected over the crossbar by Ryle senior goalkeeper Landon Barth.

In the local coaches all-star voting, Barth was a first-team selection along with two of his senior teammates — forward Diego Hoenderkamp and defender Owen Schierberg. The second team included Denigan and Ryle junior defender Chris Maridaga with senior midfielder Josh Line on the third team.

The top two awards went to Barth as Defensive Player of the Year and Hoenderkamp as Offensive Player of the Year. Ben Williams of Newport Central Catholic was named Coach of the Year.

If Ryle wins its quarterfinal match on Thursday, the Raiders will advance to the state semifinals for the fourth time in seven years. The only local team that has won a state championship in boys soccer is Covington Catholic in 2015. Ryle was state runner-up in 2011 and 2006.

N. Ky. Boys Soccer Coaches Association All-Region Teams

FIRST TEAM

Forwards — Diego Hoenderkamp (Ryle), Nico Voight (Holy Cross). Midfielders — Tyler Smith (Brossart), Ryan Desmond (NewCath), Landon Hughes (Cooper), Chad Gesenhues (Highlands). Defenders — Adarsh Khullar (Highlands), Tanner Musgrave (Cooper), Donovan Lameier (Dixie Heights), Owen Schierberg (Ryle). Goalkeeper — Landon Barth (Ryle).

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Noah Rittinger (Campbell County), Jeremy Alig (Conner). Midfielders — Cole Hubert (CovCath), Parker Byland (Boone County), Brice Denigan (Ryle), Kaden Rose (Campbell County). Defenders — Carter Goodman (Brossart), Chris Maradiaga (Ryle), Jack Haggard (Highlands), Jackson Utter (Grant County). Goalkeeper — Mason McCloskey (NewCath).

THIRD TEAM

Forwards — Andrew Roland (CovCath), Maddox Pemberton (Cooper). Midfielders — Noah Walker (Conner), Josh Line (Ryle), Trevor Bolte (Dixie Heights), Andrew Petty (Simon Kenton). Defenders — Broc Sorgenfrei (Campbell County), Gabriel Reed (Holy Cross), Logan Trout (Boone County), Marshall Minor (Scott). Goalkeeper — Miles Mullen (Simon Kenton).

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year — Diego Hoenderkamp (Ryle). Defensive Player of the Year — Landon Barth (Ryle). Coach of the Year — Ben Williams (NewCath)

Scott Christian Award — Kameron McHolland (Grant County). Sportsmanship Team Award — Boone County. Official of the Year — Owen Staples.