Covington, Dayton Schools among 16 districts named to Prichard Committee Community Schools Initiative

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence announced today 16 school districts that will join the transformative Kentucky Community Schools Initiative, bringing the total to 20 participating districts statewide.

The Prichard Committee was awarded a $47 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education last year, and it will channel $30 million of the grant directly into the Kentucky education system through the implementation of full-service community schools, known as the Kentucky Community School Initiative.

“This is a pivotal moment for education in Kentucky. Our expansion to include new districts in the Kentucky Community Schools Initiative underscores our commitment to improving student futures through community-driven solutions,” said Brigitte Blom, President/CEO of the Prichard Committee. “Each selected district shows promise and shares our vision. We are eager to see the positive change that unfolds in these communities.”

The Kentucky Community Schools Initiative champions community-led educational solutions tailored specifically for Kentucky students and their families. When implemented effectively, the community schools model has been proven to boost student outcomes, increase college enrollments, and contribute to the overall well-being of students, especially in high-poverty schools.

The 20 districts included in this initiative are:

Bracken County

Carter County

Christian County

Clark County

Covington Independent

Danville Independent

Daviess County*

Dayton Independent

Fayette County

Hopkins County

Jefferson County*

McCracken County

Owensboro Independent*

Paducah Independent

Rockcastle County

Rowan County*

Scott County

Shelby County

Warren County

Washington County * Pilot Districts

With the joint efforts of these districts and the resources provided through the grant, the Prichard Committee is supporting a community-centered approach to education, tailored to the unique needs of each district.

This work will be supported by a state steering committee and the University of Kentucky College of Education Center for Evaluation.

Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence