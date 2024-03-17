Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence releases ’24 Groundswell Community Profiles

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence has released their 2024 Groundswell Community Profiles, which provide an overview of the state of education in each Kentucky school district. The profiles include indicators of learning progress, from preschool through postsecondary, and show how a local school district compares to state averages on a variety of key education measures.

To support community engagement in education, the Prichard Committee publishes new Groundswell Community Profiles annually to put local data on educational progress directly in the hands of Kentuckians.

“At the Prichard Committee, we believe improving education and economic outcomes statewide is most effective with deep community involvement at the local level,” said Prichard Committee President/CEO Brigitte Blom. “It is up to all of us to take an active part in shaping the educational landscape of the commonwealth. The Groundswell Community Profiles are meant to be a starting point for local conversations on how to bridge the gaps in educational attainment employing the unique strengths and resources of each community, so that we can collectively begin building a path to a larger life for all Kentuckians.”

Blom said that although the profiles offer a comprehensive snapshot of a community based on the latest available data, there is much about a school system that is not easily measured in charts, such as durable skills for a changing economy like collaboration and problem-solving skills.

“The best uses of this information will come from spurring conversations, seeking deeper understanding, and helping your community come together,” she said.

The community profiles also include economic and health outcomes that are correlated to education outcomes, demonstrating the lifelong impact education has on both individual students and communities as a whole.

“We should all be champions for education in Kentucky because the challenges and successes of our schools have a ripple effect throughout the state that can last for decades,” said Prichard Committee Board Chair Clay Ford. “The quality of our education ecosystem affects the state’s economy and the quality of life for all Kentuckians—students, parents, educators, employers, and members of the community.”

The Prichard Committee’s Groundswell Initiative is a framework of how community involvement can transform the educational landscape at a local level. In 2023, the Prichard Committee announced a 5-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish effective and evidenced-based “community schools” for students and families most in need of removing barriers to learning. The Kentucky Community Schools Initiative includes 20 school districts, including 40 schools, to provide “proof points” of what is working. A portion of the grant funding will go directly to communities and schools following community conversations about need – with the goal of improved education outcomes while in school and after high school graduation.

You can read more about the 2024 Groundswell Community Profiles here.

