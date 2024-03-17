Tri-State Running group training for Flying Pig half-marathon — and in it for fun, fitness, and exercise

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Ron Charles says he does it for the exercise.

Chad Davison started doing it to lose weight, and just feel better.

But they’re both dedicated to it – along with about a group of 30-or-more that meet every Thursday evening and Saturday morning.

It’s running.

And the group, headed by Davidson, is training for the half-marathon – part of the Flying Pig Marathon – on the first Sunday in May.

“I started running in my mid-30s,” Davidson told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I attended Eastern Illinois University and, believe it or not, I was a music major.”

Today Davidson serves as Training Group Coordinator for the three Tri-State Running stores in the area – Florence, Edgewood and Mariemont.

“I schedule the routes for the runners, supply water and send out weekly training tips in our newsletter,” the now 47-year-old Davidson said.

“I wanted to lose weight, and I remembered watching students run while at school, and said, ‘I can do that.’”

He did – and he has.

Davidson was in complete control on an evening at the Florence location, gathering the 30-or-so runners for their trek along Rt. 237 to Woodcreek Drive.

“It’s about a four-mile run,” he said, “And we have first timers in the group as well as pace coaches. In fact, we have some runners coming back from injuries.”

This is the first year for the program in Florence, Davidson says, and the cost is $125. “Runners must sign a waiver,” he said.

Perhaps the cost forces the prospective Olympians to at least attend the twice-weekly workouts. They’ve been at it since January – and yes, they ran in the cold and snow. “It’s a 16-week program.”

And that didn’t stop the 66-year-old Charles who lives in Florence.

“It’s my first time for a half-marathon,” he says, “I’ve done a few 5Ks. It’s good exercise and offers me some quality time, education as well as exercise. “In fact, I’ve gotten some really good support from my siblings.”

Charles, one of the elder statesmen in the group, says he’s handling it all just fine – and “doing pretty good.”

Davidson says the group consists of men and women in their 20s all the way to Ron Charles – in their 60s.

But the real treat of the program is on Tuesdays.

“We’ll run three, four and five miles on Tuesdays,” Davidson says, “And it’s open to the public at no cost.”

Better yet, since the Florence location is next door to Barleycorns — 8544 U.S. 42 – you guessed it.

There could be a run to the bar when it’s over.