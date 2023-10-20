Covington’s Life Learning Center to host annual family-friendly superhero costume party October 24

Life Learning Center (LLC) has announced plans for its annual Halloween Superhero party in partnership with Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Brightview Recovery, Sun Behavioral Health, and the Kenton County Public Library.

The family-friendly event will be Tuesday, October 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. All are encouraged to stop by for a night full of Halloween activities.

Kids crafts, games, prizes, and a movie screening will begin at 6 p.m. The event will include representation from local police and fire providing helpful tips for how to stay safe, but still have fun, during this trick-or-treating season. Free costumes will be available to the first 300 attendees, and the selection of costumes will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Located at 20 West 18th St. in Covington, Life Learning Center (LLC) delivers a holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to help people step up to their highest potential. LLC helps people learn, secure, and sustain a better way of living through gainful employment.

The organization also serves as a focal point of resources for community-based recovery support and life skills training necessary to live a life of purpose and intention. This event is another example of how LLC and its network of community partners are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for educational and fun sober social activities, and one that the whole family can enjoy.

