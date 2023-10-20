Republic Bank associates to serve as judges for Thomas More’s 10th mock interview competition

Republic Bank & Trust Company has announced it will support Thomas More University’s mock interview competition, which has been hosted by the University for 10 years.

Republic Bank associates will conduct student interviews and provide feedback to each participant. The competition will be hosted at the Saints center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on October 25.

“One of the many ways we support our students is providing them with practical tools and guidance as they prepare to enter the workforce,” said Robin Norton, director at TMU’s Republic Bank Institute for Career Development and Graduate School Planning. “We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with Republic Bank that allows us to bring top-tier career planning resources all year long and interview support during this important student competition.”

The competition helps students prepare for job interviews while providing a monetary incentive. The competition is comprised of two rounds, with the first round conducted virtually. Students progressing to the second round will participate in a 20-minute in person interview. The top three students will be awarded a combined $2,000 in total compensation, provided each year by Thomas More alumnus Richard Lindhorst.

“As a community bank, we have an important role in growing the next generation of community leaders,” said Jason Payne, Senior Vice President, managing director in Republic Bank’s Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Market. “Interviewing and preparing students for their first job out of college is a privilege for all of us who are involved and, as a Thomas More graduate, it’s especially meaningful to me.

Students will be evaluated on different measures including their overall preparedness, the depth of their answers and professionalism. Following the interviews, each student will be provided with detailed feedback and recommendations.

In addition to supporting Thomas More University’s Mock Interview competition for the past four years, the Bank has underwritten the athletic field — Republic Bank Field — completed in 2021 and has provided the majority financing for the build of a new academic building, scheduled to open in fall 2024.

