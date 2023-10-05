CVG Airport’s Candace McGraw elected 2024 chair of Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), has been elected to serve as chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2024 term. McGraw succeeds Kevin Smith of Bardstown whose term expired on September 30.

McGraw is a leader in the airport industry on an international scale and brings more than three decades of operational and legal experience to CVG. Under McGraw’s leadership, CVG has become a national leader in e-commerce logistics — home to the Amazon Air mega cargo hub, its largest operation in the world, and DHL’s Global Super Hub for the Americas, its second largest in the world. CVG has also been named the “Best Regional Airport in North America” by Skytrax eight years since 2011.

McGraw will serve as chair of the World Board of Airports Council International in 2024 and 2025. In addition to her service at the Kentucky Chamber, McGraw serves on the boards of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, the Kentucky Economic Development Partnership, and Fifth Third Bank. She has also been appointed to several U.S. Department of Transportation advisory boards.

“Candace has played such an impactful and active role in shaping the Kentucky Chamber for many years as she has served on the Chamber board, as chair of the Foundation, as co-chair of the Infrastructure Policy Council, and so much more,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “She is a visionary leader, and our organization is looking forward to the accomplishments we will achieve in the next year with her as chair.”

“I am honored to be elected chair of the Kentucky Chamber and look forward to the year ahead,” said Candace McGraw. “We have a committed board and excellent leadership in Ashli Watts and the Chamber’s senior staff. Together, we will approach the challenges Kentucky businesses face—particularly around workforce—as opportunities for economic growth that will benefit all Kentuckians.”

Scott Davis, chairman and CEO of Field and Main Bank, will serve as chair-elect for 2024.

Serving with McGraw and Davis on the Chamber’s Executive Committee will be:

• Immediate Past Chair: Kevin Smith, Bardstown • Vice Chair, Administration: Amy Luttrell, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Louisville • Vice Chair, Communications and Marketing: Steve Branscum, Founder and CEO, Branscum Construction, Russell Springs • Vice Chair, Membership & Business Services: John Crockett, President, LG&E and KU, Louisville • Vice Chair, Public Affairs: LaJuana Wilcher, Partner, English Lucas Priest and Owsley Law (ELPO), Bowling Green • Treasurer: Kelley Workman, President, Planters Bank, Hopkinsville • Chair, Kentucky Chamber Foundation: Condrad Daniels, President, HJI Supply Chain Solutions, Louisville • At-Large Member: Brian Cromer, Member, Stites & Harbison, Louisville • Small Business At-Large Member: Ray Daniels, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Equity Solutions Group, Lexington • At-Large Member: Hollie Harris, President and CEO, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Lexington • At-Large Member: Mark Sommer, Practice Group Leader, Frost Brown Todd, Louisville

Newly Elected Directors:

• Dr. Stephen Behnke, President & CEO, Lexington Clinic, Lexington

• Stephanie Bell, Vice President, Government Affairs, Kinetic by Windstream, Lexington

• Mike Buckentin, President, Logan Aluminum, Inc., Russellville

• Bruce Carpenter*, Executive Director, Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Tomi Clifford*, Executive Director, Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce

• Scott Davis, Chairman & CEO, Field & Main Bank, Henderson

• John Estus, Regional Policy Lead, Amazon, Shepherdsville

• Adam Hinton, Vice President, Hinton Mills, Flemingsburg

• Steven Lee, President of Kentucky Companies, CRH Americas Materials, Lexington

• Paige Mankovich, CEO, Aetna, Inc., Louisville

• Kathryn Nash, President, Kentucky American Water, Lexington

• John Phillips, President & CEO, AE Electrical Solutions, Frankfort

• Kevin Shurn, President, Superior Maintenance Company, Elizabethtown

• Brad Smith, Managing Partner, Cherry Bekaert, Louisville

• Purna Veer, Founder & President, V-Soft Consulting, Louisville

• Sarah Whitaker, Owner, Williams Advertising, Hopkinsville

• Cindy Wiseman, President & COO, AEP-Kentucky Power Company, Ashland *Ex-Officio

A full board listing, including members continuing their terms, can be found online at kychamber.com.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce