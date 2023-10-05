NKY Chamber announces creation of Business Councils in Florence and Fort Thomas

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced the creation of new Business Councils in Florence and Fort Thomas.

Representing the largest cities in Boone and Campbell counties respectively, the Florence Business Council and Fort Thomas Business Council will help business owners better connect to local officials and the region through a collaborative relationship with the NKY Chamber while maintaining their independence to focus on the concerns of their individual communities.

Specific goals for these newly formed Business Councils include fostering collaboration, promoting economic growth and providing support for the development of businesses, as well as serving as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and advocating on issues that impact their specific business communities.

David Wallace, Chairman and CEO of Heritage Bank, will serve as the first chair of the newly formed Florence Business Council. Mark Collier will serve as Chair for the Fort Thomas Business Council, the same role he fulfilled for the Fort Thomas Business Association before it transitioned to a Business Council.

“Part of the charm of living in Northern Kentucky is the uniqueness, variety, and pride that exists within each of our cities,” said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “These councils will help better connect the businesses and organizations within their respective communities with each other and their government officials, while at the same time helping to better connect them to things happening around the region. We view this as an integral part of our strategy to move the region forward.”

Wallace sees an opportunity for the Florence Business Council to serve as a conduit for increased collaboration and connections.

“Heritage Bank believes in Florence and in the potential of all Northern Kentucky communities. We know that when people work together and build relationships, our communities become more economically dynamic,” said Wallace. “I’m proud to chair the Florence Business Council in its first year. I look forward to meeting up with people I’ve known for decades and making some new friendships with people eager to make Florence the site of their next business venture.”

Collier sees the Fort Thomas Business Council serving in a similar capacity.

“The launch of the Fort Thomas Business Council enables us to concentrate on vital issues that impact our businesses and stakeholders while streamlining operations and broadening our knowledge of the NKY Metro business community,” he said. “I can’t wait to see how we embrace this opportunity and I invite other communities to consider the same.”

Business Council membership is open to businesses, industry associations, government officials, educational institutions, and community organizations operating within respective city limits.

For NKY Chamber member businesses located in a participating city, council membership is automatically included with NKY Chamber membership. Businesses do not have to be a member of the NKY Chamber to participate in a Business Council. Individual Business Council dues are $100 and renew yearly.

Meetings will be held monthly to discuss key issues, initiatives, and progress of the business council and will rotate meeting locations. The Fort Thomas Business Council held its first meeting in September at The Midway Cafe. The first meeting of the Florence Business Council will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming.

To learn more about Northern Kentucky Business Councils, or for more information on joining, visit www.nkychamber.com/businesscouncils or contact Beth Farrer, Member Relations Specialist, at 859-578-6399 or bfarrer@nkychamber.com.

Discussions are underway with key stakeholders in a number of additional Northern Kentucky cities, and the NKY Chamber expects to announce additional Business Councils in the coming months. Individuals or groups interested in launching a Business Council in their city are encouraged to reach out.