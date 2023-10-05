Three Notre Dame Academy students named National Merit Semifinalists, will compete for scholarships

Three academically talented students from Notre Dame Academy have reached a significant academic milestone by being named National Merit Semifinalists. Their remarkable dedication to academic excellence has earned them this prestigious distinction.

The following Notre Dame Academy students have been named National Merit Semifinalists: Lucy Bailey, Clara Heberling and Mia Kent.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a highly competitive academic competition that recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated exceptional performance on the PSAT/NMSQT. These students represent the top 1% of high school seniors across the United States.

To qualify as National Merit Semifinalists, these students underwent a rigorous selection process, showcasing their academic abilities, dedication to learning and outstanding test scores. They now have the opportunity to compete for National Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded to a select group of Finalists in the coming months.

“We are very proud of the accomplishments of these three students,” said NDA Principal Mr. Jack VonHandorf. “The selection of these young women as National Merit Semifinalists are evidence of their hard work and dedication to their education at Notre Dame Academy. We congratulate Mia, Clara, Lucy and their families as we celebrate these honors.”

