Final 2023 introductory session for Covington Academy for Heritage Trades set for November 4-5

The Enzweiler Building Institute will hold the final introductory weekend for Covington Academy for Heritage Trades for 2023 on November 4-5

The session will be held at the Covington location of the institute located at 3923 Winston Avenue and will include sessions at the Academy’s working lab at 1515 Madison Avenue.

The Saturday session will run from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and the Sunday session will run from noon-4:30 p.m. To sign up, visit heritagetradesacademy.com and click on “Apply Now” or call the Institute’s main office at the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky at 859-331-9500.

Introductory sessions are mandatory for those wishing to join the Academy. After attending the introductory sessions attendees can sign up for sessions including the following:

• Steel Windows/Casement Windows, November 13-16, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

• Relaying Masonry part 1, November 13-16, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

• Relaying Masonry part 2, November 27-30, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

• Stained and Decorative Glass, December 4-7, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

• Removal and Small Repair of Stained-Glass, December 11-14, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for future restoration trade professionals and owners of historic homes and those that care deeply about them,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky and president of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades. “We are blessed to have several highly skilled professionals who have taken up our cause in passing on their knowledge of historic preservation, something we all care deeply about. Besides the unique opportunity to learn from these craftspeople is the ability to either use these passed on skills to improve your own historic treasure or potentially enjoy a lucrative lifelong career caring for and improving the state of our historic homes throughout our region.”

The Enzweiler Building Institute is the country’s longest running, continually operating private trade school operated under the auspices of the National Association of Home Builders. Operating since 1967, the Institute provides training in eight skilled trades including carpentry; diesel mechanics; electric; facilities maintenance and remodeling; heating, venting and air conditioning; masonry; plumbing; and welding and is the operator of the Covington Academy for Heritage Trades.

Enzweiler Building Institute